Haywood Highsmith to return to Miami on two-year, $11 million contract

  
Published July 8, 2024 03:46 PM
Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Four

MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 29: Haywood Highsmith #24 of the Miami Heat reacts during the second quarter against the Boston Celtics in game four of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Kaseya Center on April 29, 2024 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Haywood Highsmith is another Heat development success story.

In each of the three years he has been in Miami, the 6'7" forward’s role has grown, and that will continue this year when he is expected to back up Nikola Jovic at the four. That’s why the team has locked him up with a two-year, $11 million contract, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

That salary is just above the taxpayer midlevel exception, which seems a fair number for Highsmith. Last season he averaged 6.1 points and 3.2 rebounds in about 20 minutes a night, he is a quality defender and shot 39.6% from 3 on almost three attempts a night.

Highsmith said after the season that he wanted to return to Miami, but this is a business, and he had to take the best offer.

The Heat roster is pretty much locked in now with 14 players under contract. A trade could come in training camp or closer to next February’s deadline, but for now the Heat are locked in and essentially running it back with Jimmy Butler (in the last year of his contract) and an extended Bam Adebayo.

