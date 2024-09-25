 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
Astros overcome terrible start to clinch 4th straight AL West title
2025 U.S. Women's Open Erin Hills Preview
USGA adds more championships to Erin Hills, host of 2025 U.S. Women’s Open
acciona Open de España presented by Madrid 2024 - Previews
After birth of third child and illness, Jon Rahm returns on DP World Tour

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_whoseatingood_240925.jpg
Jones, Montgomery are strong RB plays in Week 4
nbc_rtf_unlvqb_240925.jpg
Unpacking ‘gravity’ of UNLV’s Sluka not playing
simms_draft_kings.jpg
Will underdogs continue success in Week 4?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
Astros overcome terrible start to clinch 4th straight AL West title
2025 U.S. Women's Open Erin Hills Preview
USGA adds more championships to Erin Hills, host of 2025 U.S. Women’s Open
acciona Open de España presented by Madrid 2024 - Previews
After birth of third child and illness, Jon Rahm returns on DP World Tour

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_whoseatingood_240925.jpg
Jones, Montgomery are strong RB plays in Week 4
nbc_rtf_unlvqb_240925.jpg
Unpacking ‘gravity’ of UNLV’s Sluka not playing
simms_draft_kings.jpg
Will underdogs continue success in Week 4?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Indiana GM on free agent to be Myles Turner: ‘We want him to be here’

  
Published September 25, 2024 12:29 PM

Indiana has locked in its future direction with contract extensions for Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam this summer, surrounding them with quality role players such as Bennedict Mathurin, Aaron Nesmith and T.J. McConnell in a coach in Rick Carlisle designed up-tempo system. It worked well enough to get the Pacers to the Eastern Conference Finals a season ago.

Where does that leave Myles Turner, the center who is a free agent after this season? Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan told reporters he wants to keep them around (via Dustin Dopirak of the Indianapolis Star).

“We’re big believers in Myles,” Buchanan said. “We want him to be here...

“His development fits with our system,” Buchanan said. “He fit with our point guards. Fit with Pascal. You see how he seamlessly fits into the way we play.”

Turner was third on the team in scoring last season, averaging 17.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocked shots a game last season, shooting 35.8% from 3 (spacing the floor for the drives of Haliburton and Siakam). He’s important to this team.

Turner will make $19.9 million this season (he’s not extension eligible off that because it was only a two-year contract. The Clippers Ivica Zubac just signed a three-year, $58.6 million extension this offseason, which averages out to about what Turner made this season, and the Pacers likely think that should set the market. Turner will want a healthy raise off that number.

The questions about Turner in Indiana hinge on this: Is Pacers ownership willing to pay the luxury tax? If so, how much? Indiana was under the tax last season, but Haliburton’s max extension kicks in this season, which is why they are right at the tax line (they can easily be sure to be under it by the end of the season). Give Turner a healthy raise going forward and the Pacers are a tax team.

Indiana also would be hard-pressed to find an available center who is a better fit in their system — Turner helps this team win.

Nothing can happen until after the season ends, when the Pacers have an exclusive window to negotiate with Turner (between whenever their playoff run ends and the start of free agency). That’s when things get interesting.

Mentions
Myles Turner.png Myles Turner Indiana Pacers Primary Logo Indiana Pacers Tyrese Haliburton.png Tyrese Haliburton Pascal Siakam.png Pascal Siakam