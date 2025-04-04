 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR: Goodyear 400
How to watch Sunday’s Cup race at Darlington Raceway: Start time, TV info, weather
mccormick_tape.jpg
Korn Ferry Tour player tapes mouth shut to try and curb anger
NASCAR - Nextel Cup - USG Sheetrock 400
JR Motorsports will use stylized No. 8 made famous by Dale Earnhardt Jr. after patent dispute

Top Clips

nbc_golf_nicklausmiller_250404.jpg
Nicklaus Miller striving to live up to his names
nbc_golf_lf_romineburko_250404.jpg
Revuelta, Escuder chasing leaders at Augusta
nbc_roto_treymcbride_250404.jpg
McBride becomes highest-paid TE in NFL history

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

NASCAR: Goodyear 400
How to watch Sunday’s Cup race at Darlington Raceway: Start time, TV info, weather
mccormick_tape.jpg
Korn Ferry Tour player tapes mouth shut to try and curb anger
NASCAR - Nextel Cup - USG Sheetrock 400
JR Motorsports will use stylized No. 8 made famous by Dale Earnhardt Jr. after patent dispute

Top Clips

nbc_golf_nicklausmiller_250404.jpg
Nicklaus Miller striving to live up to his names
nbc_golf_lf_romineburko_250404.jpg
Revuelta, Escuder chasing leaders at Augusta
nbc_roto_treymcbride_250404.jpg
McBride becomes highest-paid TE in NFL history

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Spieth shows good and bad side at Valero, Round 2

April 4, 2025 03:54 PM
Watch Jordan Spieth's up-and-down second round at the Valero Texas Open, where parts of his game remain inconsistent after returning from injury.
nbc_golf_nicklausmiller_250404.jpg
1:25
Nicklaus Miller striving to live up to his names
nbc_golf_spiethreax_250403.jpg
3:14
Spieth ‘very pleased’ with first round at Valero
romero_site.jpg
6:14
Leaderboard ‘same but different’ entering Augusta
ganne_site.jpg
6:29
Amateur Ganne looked ‘very comfortable’ in Round 1
nbc_golf_asterisk_250401.jpg
5:06
History backing Talley, atop her game at Augusta
nbc_golf_lottie_250401.jpg
4:35
Woad taking extra attention in stride at Augusta
nbc_golf_anwav2_250401.jpg
4:45
Malixi WDs from Augusta National Women’s Amateur
nbc_golf_gc_martinhall_250331.jpg
8:12
Hall says goodbye to School of Golf: ‘A privilege’
nbc_golf_gc_annadavis_250331.jpg
5:35
Davis: Key at Augusta to stay present, in moment
nbc_golf_gc_vickigoetzeackerman_250331.jpg
4:33
Goetze-Ackerman: LPGA pace rules debuted well
nbc_golf_lf_romineburko_250404.jpg
04:59
Revuelta, Escuder chasing leaders at Augusta
nbc_golf_lf_romerointv_250404.jpg
05:53
Romero hoping to focus on the moment at Augusta
nbc_golf_lf_ganneintv_250404.jpg
06:14
Ganne ‘lucky’ to have experience at Augusta
ANWA.jpg
09:10
Inside Augusta National Women’s Amateur standings
nbc_golf_skipping16_250404.jpg
02:32
Woad, others skip the water at Augusta’s No. 16
romero_site.jpg
07:09
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Round 2
nbc_golf_meghaganne_250402.jpg
04:17
Ganne: Record-setting round came to me in a dream
nbc_golf_aonnext10andswing5_250402.jpg
01:22
Lee, Woodland jump up in Aon standings
nbc_golf_mattmccartyintv_250402.jpg
07:19
McCarty: ‘I feel really good’ heading into Masters
nbc_golf_billyhorschel_250401.jpg
15:07
Horschel: ‘Had a blast’ at TGL, happy with buy-in
nbc_golf_burkoanwa_250401.jpg
06:51
How the Augusta National Women’s Amateur took off
nbc_golf_morganpresselinterview_250401.jpg
07:15
Previewing Augusta National Women’s Amateur field
nbc_golf_gt_romeroint_250331.jpg
05:54
Romero: Ready for ‘just another round’ at Augusta
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablepart2_250331.jpg
07:52
Who to watch ahead of Masters past ‘upper tier’
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_250331.jpg
07:40
Roundtable: Rory’s elbow issue; Tosti, Lee’s pace
nbc_golf_gt_butchharmonint_250331.jpg
13:33
Harmon: Masters is easiest major to prepare for
nbc_golf_gcpodscottierory_250330.jpg
05:57
Scheffler, McIlroy finish ‘warm-up’ before Masters
nbc_golf_pgachampshls_250330.jpg
02:04
Highlights: Allan wins Galleri Classic
alejandro_tosti.jpg
03:51
Analyzing Tosti’s final round antics in Houston
nbc_golf_mwleereax_250330.jpg
02:47
Lee’s putting ‘key’ for first win at Houston Open
nbc_golf_woodlandreax_250330.jpg
03:08
Woodland gets juices flowing again at Houston Open
nbc_golf_dpwtindiahl_250330.jpg
02:58
Highlights: Hero Indian Open, Round 4
lee_site.jpg
01:30
Lee soars on Moving Day, seeking first win
nbc_golf_gc_schefflersoundreax_250329.jpg
03:20
Scheffler will be in ‘chaser mode’ at Houston Open
nbc_golf_gc_mwleesoundreax_250329.jpg
04:56
Lee: My ‘irons have been amazing’ at Houston Open
nbc_golf_gc_happyhour_250328.jpg
03:19
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at Houston Open
nbc_golf_gc_scheffler_250328.jpg
07:11
Scheffler’s putter heats up at Houston Open, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250327.jpg
01:44
Highlights: Hero Indian Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_scottiehighlights_250327.jpg
04:23
Scheffler overcomes conditions at Houston Open
nbc_golf_roryscottie_250327.jpg
06:40
Are Scheffler, McIlroy in early stages of rivalry?

nbc_roto_treymcbride_250404.jpg
01:10
McBride becomes highest-paid TE in NFL history
nbc_roto_genosmith_250404.jpg
01:14
Smith to elevate Raiders’ pass catchers in fantasy
nbc_golf_lf_woadintv_250404.jpg
07:18
Woad ready to make another run at Augusta
nbc_cbb_uscwatkinscomp_250404.jpg
03:16
Watkins’ stellar 2024-25 season highlights at USC
nbc_roto_crews_250404.jpg
01:07
What to make of Crews’ early struggles with Nats
nbc_roto_neto_250404.jpg
01:02
Stash Angels’ Neto in fantasy right away
nbc_roto_jazz_250404.jpg
01:01
Chisholm Jr. becoming ‘true superstar’ with NYY
nbc_dps_damichaelcole_250404.jpg
08:04
Is Morant a victim in gun celebration discourse?
nbc_roto_dukehouston_250404.jpg
01:32
Focus on the under in Duke vs. Houston matchup
nbc_roto_floridaauburn_250404.jpg
01:30
Florida-Auburn worth first-half bet in Final Four
nbc_dps_chrisrusso_250404.jpg
19:23
How Duke could fall to Houston in the Final Four
nbc_pl_kdbtop10goals_250404.jpg
02:31
KDB set to leave Man City: Relive his top PL goals
nbc_dps_jamorant_250404.jpg
08:25
Morant uses finger gun gesture again after warning
nbc_pft_goffgrowth_250404.jpg
02:37
How will Goff continue to grow without Johnson?
nbc_pft_packersproposal_250404.jpg
04:20
GB reportedly is adjusting tush push ban proposal
nbc_pft_treymcbride_250404.jpg
01:31
Cardinals sign McBride to four-year extension
nbc_pft_mcdaniels_250404.jpg
03:09
McDaniels acknowledges period of adjustment in NE
draft.jpg
11:04
PFT Draft: Most intriguing backup QB situations
nbc_pft_dak_250404.jpg
03:22
Analyzing Prescott’s value coming off injury
nbc_pft_micahparsonsdeal_250404.jpg
07:43
Why Jones is dragging his feet on Parsons’ deal
nbc_pft_miltoncowboys_250404.jpg
09:26
Why Milton trade is a win-win for him, Cowboys
nbc_pft_raidersdraftplans_250404.jpg
09:49
How Smith’s extension affects Raiders’ draft plans
nbc_pft_genosmithextension_250404.jpg
12:20
Unpacking Smith’s extension with the Raiders
nbc_nas_darlingtonpicks_250403.jpg
01:35
NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington fantasy favorites
nbc_golf_lgpatmobilerd2_250403.jpg
09:59
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 2
nbc_pl_2rob_caicedov2_250403.jpg
01:25
Caicedo ‘living up to his fee’ with Chelsea
nbc_pl_2rob_pereirav2_250403.jpg
02:05
Pereira is turning things around with Wolves
oly_swm100bu_maximegroussettyr_250403.jpg
04:32
Grousset bests Urlando in thrilling 100m butterfly
nbc_golf_valerord1_250403.jpg
10:15
Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Round 1
nbc_golf_speithbirdie_250403.jpg
01:24
Spieth pitch shot leads to birdie on 17 at Valero