Jamal Murray arrives for Team Canada camp, he will be eased in after long season

Published August 2, 2023 02:09 AM
2023 NBA Finals - Miami Heat v Denver Nuggets

DENVER, CO - JUNE 12: Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets dribbles the ball during Game Five of the 2023 NBA Finals on June 12, 2023 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Jamal Murray missed the entire 2021-22 season recovering from a torn ACL. He played 65 regular season games and was eased back by coach Michael Malone, who had him healthy and ready by the playoffs — a run that went all the way into June and an NBA championship.

Tuesday, Murray reported to the Team Canada training camp for the World Cup. However, after a long season coming off an injury, Murray will be eased into a return, reports Josh Lewenberg of TSN.

Murray may be the highest profile player on a Canadian team that is a threat to win the World Cup. Their roster is as stacked as any in the tournament:

Point Guards: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray, Cory Joseph
Wings: RJ Barrett, Dillon Brooks, Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Power Forwards: Luguentz Dort, Oshae Brissett
Centers: Kelly Olynyk, Dwight Powell, Zach Edey

It would be a letdown for Canada if Murray couldn’t play, but this is a dangerous roster with or without him. However, it’s not Murray’s way to take games off — few guys in the league push themselves as hard. He wants to play in the World Cup.

Murray also has to think long-term. He has two years left on his current contract, making him extension eligible right now, but he would be better to wait until next summer when he can sign a longer deal — and if he makes an All-NBA team, a more lucrative one. Murray and the Nuggets have a big summer coming up, and he can’t take too many risks in the Philippines and Japan at the World Cup.

