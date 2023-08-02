Jamal Murray arrives for Team Canada camp, he will be eased in after long season

Jamal Murray missed the entire 2021-22 season recovering from a torn ACL. He played 65 regular season games and was eased back by coach Michael Malone, who had him healthy and ready by the playoffs — a run that went all the way into June and an NBA championship.

Tuesday, Murray reported to the Team Canada training camp for the World Cup. However, after a long season coming off an injury, Murray will be eased into a return, reports Josh Lewenberg of TSN.

Canada Basketball opened its camp in Toronto today. NBA champ Jamal Murray is among the 18 players participating but GM Rowan Barrett says they’re monitoring his workload coming off a long season before making a call on his status. Sounds like his World Cup avail is in doubt. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) August 1, 2023

Barrett on Murray: "He's coming in after a very, very long season, coming off an injury... We need to be smart with him. He's coming in very tired so we've gotta really watch him and work with our therapy team and make the right decision for him medically. He looks good so far." pic.twitter.com/HVaeMgzNem — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) August 1, 2023

Murray may be the highest profile player on a Canadian team that is a threat to win the World Cup. Their roster is as stacked as any in the tournament:

Point Guards: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray, Cory Joseph

Wings: RJ Barrett, Dillon Brooks, Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Power Forwards: Luguentz Dort, Oshae Brissett

Centers: Kelly Olynyk, Dwight Powell, Zach Edey

It would be a letdown for Canada if Murray couldn’t play, but this is a dangerous roster with or without him. However, it’s not Murray’s way to take games off — few guys in the league push themselves as hard. He wants to play in the World Cup.

Murray also has to think long-term. He has two years left on his current contract, making him extension eligible right now, but he would be better to wait until next summer when he can sign a longer deal — and if he makes an All-NBA team, a more lucrative one. Murray and the Nuggets have a big summer coming up, and he can’t take too many risks in the Philippines and Japan at the World Cup.