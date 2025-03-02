Knicks vs. Heat Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for March 2

It’s Sunday, March 2, and the New York Knicks (39-20) and Miami Heat (28-30) are all set to square off from Kaseya Center in Miami.

The Knicks are currently 18-10 on the road with a point differential of 5, while the Heat have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home. This is the second of three meetings between the squads. New York won the first matchup 116-107 on Oct. 30.

New York is 3-2 since the All-Star break and on a two-game winning streak after beating the 76ers (110-105) and Grizzlies (114-113). Miami has also won two consecutive games against Atlanta (131-109) and Indiana (125-120).

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Knicks vs. Heat live today

Date: Sunday, March 2, 2025

Time: 6:00PM EST

Site: Kaseya Center

City: Miami, FL

Network/Streaming:

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Knicks vs. Heat

The latest odds as of Sunday:

Odds: Knicks (-225), Heat (+185)

Spread: Knicks -6.5

Over/Under: 224 points

That gives the Knicks an implied team point total of 113.9, and the Heat 111.04.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Knicks vs. Heat game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Heat to cover the +6.5 against the Knicks:

“New York and Miami are both on two-game winning streaks and have done it a tad bit differently. The Knicks are barely winning by a margin when they do win. The Knicks beat the Bulls (1), 76ers (5), and Grizzlies (1) by seven combined points since the All-Star break and have needed Jalen Brunson to cement himself as one of the most clutch players in the league routinely. Miami is capable of winning this game and New York is liable to allow them to stick around.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Knicks & Heat game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Knicks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Heat at +5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 224.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions pagefrom NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Knicks vs. Heat on Sunday

The Knicks have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference Southeast Division teams

Each of the last 3 matchups between the Heat and the Knicks have gone over the Total

The Knicks have failed to cover in 3 straight games as a favorite

The Knicks have failed to cover in 3 straight games as a favorite

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

