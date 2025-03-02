 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Investec South African Open Championship 2025 - Day Four
Dylan Naidoo birdies first playoff hole to win rain-hit South African Open
MLB: New York Yankees-Workouts
Yankees 3B DJ LeMahieu injures calf in spring training debut
2025 New Zealand Open: Day 4
Peake moment: Aussie pro and former biker-club member goes from prisoner to champion

Top Clips

nbc_ss_erinjacksonv2_250302.jpg
Jackson speeds past Wójcik for 500m World Cup win
nbc_wcbb_uscvsucla_250301.jpg
HLs: Watkins, USC handle UCLA to win Big Ten crown
daytona_thumb.jpg
Highlights: Supercross Round 8, Daytona

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch De’Aaron Fox hit pull-up game-winner, shorthanded Spurs shock Grizzlies at home

  
Published March 2, 2025 11:54 AM
San Antonio Spurs v Memphis Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 1: De’Aaron Fox #4 of the San Antonio Spurs celebrates after scoring the game winner during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 1, 2025 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

De’Aaron Fox won the inaugural Clutch Player of the Year award for good reason.

On Saturday night, he reminded everyone of that with a game-winning pull-up from the elbow that gave a shorthanded Spurs team a win on the road against the Grizzlies.

That wasn’t his only big play in the comeback, on the previous possession Fox got Zach Edey to foul him on a 3-point closeout. Fox finished with 20 points on the night, and Devin Vassell added 20 as well, although the Spurs’ leading scorer was rookie Stephon Castle off the bench with 24.

The Grizzlies were shorthanded without Ja Morant, but Jaren Jackson Jr. stepped up with 42 points. The Grizzlies have now gone 2-5 in their last seven and have slid back to fourth in the Western Conference. Memphis lost this game in the second quarter when it gave up 46 points to San Antonio, forcing the Grizzlies to play catch-up all night. Here is what Santi Aldama told Damichael Cole of the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

“Energy is not there,” forward Santi Aldama said.”...I can sit here and just say it’s there, but it’s not. It’s clearly not. We’re just letting teams punk us every single night, and then we make up for it and we just hope the coin flips our way. We can’t play that way. We’re not that team that needs a little bit of luck. We normally set the tone and we haven’t been doing that.”

