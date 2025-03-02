 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Investec South African Open Championship 2025 - Day Four
Dylan Naidoo birdies first playoff hole to win rain-hit South African Open
MLB: New York Yankees-Workouts
Yankees 3B DJ LeMahieu injures calf in spring training debut
2025 New Zealand Open: Day 4
Peake moment: Aussie pro and former biker-club member goes from prisoner to champion

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250302.jpg
Highlights: South African Open, Final Round
nbc_ss_erinjacksonv2_250302.jpg
Jackson speeds past Wójcik for 500m World Cup win
nbc_wcbb_uscvsucla_250301.jpg
HLs: Watkins, USC handle UCLA to win Big Ten crown

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Investec South African Open Championship 2025 - Day Four
Dylan Naidoo birdies first playoff hole to win rain-hit South African Open
MLB: New York Yankees-Workouts
Yankees 3B DJ LeMahieu injures calf in spring training debut
2025 New Zealand Open: Day 4
Peake moment: Aussie pro and former biker-club member goes from prisoner to champion

Top Clips

nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250302.jpg
Highlights: South African Open, Final Round
nbc_ss_erinjacksonv2_250302.jpg
Jackson speeds past Wójcik for 500m World Cup win
nbc_wcbb_uscvsucla_250301.jpg
HLs: Watkins, USC handle UCLA to win Big Ten crown

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Stephen Curry’s first in-game dunk since 2019; without Butler Warriors fall to 76ers

  
Published March 2, 2025 12:51 PM

Stephen Curry almost always provides you with something you almost never see on the court.

Saturday night that was his first dunk since 2019, a two-foot leap on a leak out.

How long ago was it Curry dunked? “Happier” by Marshmello & Bastille was the hottest song in the nation then. Or, just watch the play itself, where Curry dunks thanks to an assist from Kevin Durant (with his second team since that play) and a screen from DeMarcus Cousins (out of the league since 2022).

Rewatch this dunk and enjoy it because Curry says you won’t see it again.

That was the highlight for the Warriors, the rest of the game... not so much.

This game was exhibit 1A of why the Warriors traded for Jimmy Butler and signed him to a two-year, $121 million contract extension: The Warriors were +12 in the 36 minutes Stephen Curry was on the court and -13 in the 12 minutes he was on the bench, sitting next to Butler, who was out due to back spasms. Steve Kerr said postgame that he realized what was going on, but with the Warriors playing three games in four nights, he could only lean into his 36-year-old star for so much.

The Warriors’ other problem was Quentin Grimes, who went off for a career-best 44 points.

With the win, the 76ers move back in front of Brooklyn for the No. 11 seed in the East (Philly has the seventh-worst record in the NBA right now, they owe their first-round pick to Oklahoma City top six protected).

Mentions
DAL_Grimes_Quentin.jpg Quentin Grimes GSW_Curry_Stephen.jpg Stephen Curry