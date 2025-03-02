Watch Stephen Curry’s first in-game dunk since 2019; without Butler Warriors fall to 76ers

Stephen Curry almost always provides you with something you almost never see on the court.

Saturday night that was his first dunk since 2019, a two-foot leap on a leak out.

How long ago was it Curry dunked? “Happier” by Marshmello & Bastille was the hottest song in the nation then. Or, just watch the play itself, where Curry dunks thanks to an assist from Kevin Durant (with his second team since that play) and a screen from DeMarcus Cousins (out of the league since 2022).

Rewatch this dunk and enjoy it because Curry says you won’t see it again.

Steph Curry said tonight was the last dunk of his career: “I’m calling it right now.” He pointed at Jerry Stackhouse after it because Stackhouse asked him to dunk at shootaround today. He said his knees have been feeling well enough to try it. pic.twitter.com/Qr1UqwKIhI — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 2, 2025

That was the highlight for the Warriors, the rest of the game... not so much.

This game was exhibit 1A of why the Warriors traded for Jimmy Butler and signed him to a two-year, $121 million contract extension: The Warriors were +12 in the 36 minutes Stephen Curry was on the court and -13 in the 12 minutes he was on the bench, sitting next to Butler, who was out due to back spasms. Steve Kerr said postgame that he realized what was going on, but with the Warriors playing three games in four nights, he could only lean into his 36-year-old star for so much.

The Warriors’ other problem was Quentin Grimes, who went off for a career-best 44 points.

QUENTIN GRIMES SCORES A CAREER-HIGH 44 PTS IN THE SIXERS' WIN 😤



🔥 20 in 1H

🔥 18 in 3Q

🔥 18-24 FGM

🔥 6-9 3PM



What a night for @qdotgrimes! 👏 pic.twitter.com/FaIn2hJE96 — NBA (@NBA) March 2, 2025

FORTY FOE. — Quentin Grimes (@qdotgrimes) March 2, 2025

With the win, the 76ers move back in front of Brooklyn for the No. 11 seed in the East (Philly has the seventh-worst record in the NBA right now, they owe their first-round pick to Oklahoma City top six protected).