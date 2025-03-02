 Skip navigation
Detroit OF Parker Meadows out indefinitely with nerve issue in throwing arm
Dylan Naidoo birdies first playoff hole to win rain-hit South African Open
Yankees 3B DJ LeMahieu injures calf in spring training debut

Parity in WBB means championship is up for grabs
Inside USC's second 'statement' win over UCLA
HLs: HSBC Women's World Championship, Final Round

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Detroit OF Parker Meadows out indefinitely with nerve issue in throwing arm
Dylan Naidoo birdies first playoff hole to win rain-hit South African Open
Yankees 3B DJ LeMahieu injures calf in spring training debut

Parity in WBB means championship is up for grabs
Inside USC’s second ‘statement’ win over UCLA
HLs: HSBC Women’s World Championship, Final Round

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Bulls’ Ayo Dosunmu to undergo shoulder surgery, out for remainder of season

  
Published March 2, 2025 01:53 PM

Bulls shooting guard Ayo Dosunmu had missed three straight games with a shoulder issue, then returned to play Friday against Toronto and had 11 points in 23 minutes. However, he still was not right.

Now, from the Bulls comes word that Dosunmu will undergo surgery and is done for the season.

Dosunmu, 25, is in his fourth NBA season and is a physical player who can get downhill into the paint. He’s averaged 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists a game this season with a true shooting percentage of 58.5 that hovers around the league average. He is making $7 million this season and is under contract for next season at $7.5 million.

