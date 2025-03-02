Bulls’ Ayo Dosunmu to undergo shoulder surgery, out for remainder of season
Bulls shooting guard Ayo Dosunmu had missed three straight games with a shoulder issue, then returned to play Friday against Toronto and had 11 points in 23 minutes. However, he still was not right.
Now, from the Bulls comes word that Dosunmu will undergo surgery and is done for the season.
Medical Update: After experiencing left shoulder instability and further evaluation from training and medical professionals, Ayo Dosunmu will undergo surgery and be out for the remainder of the season.— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) March 2, 2025
Dosunmu, 25, is in his fourth NBA season and is a physical player who can get downhill into the paint. He’s averaged 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists a game this season with a true shooting percentage of 58.5 that hovers around the league average. He is making $7 million this season and is under contract for next season at $7.5 million.
Bulls don’t have an Ayo Dosunmu replacement, a tough, two-way guard who’s one of best, if not the best, at getting downhill and is elite at pushing pace after made baskets.— K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) March 2, 2025
They do, however, have plenty of guards. Would expect Tre Jones to get bulk of Dosunmu’s minutes.