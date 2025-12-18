Will 2025-26 Oklahoma City Thunder break Warriors’ 73-game win record?

LAS VEGAS — The last time we saw the Oklahoma City Thunder, it was in a dramatic NBA Cup loss to Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

That dropped the Thunder to 24-2 on the season, “only” a record 76-win pace. They are off to the second-fastest start in NBA history, trailing only the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors, who were 25-1 and went on to set an NBA record 73 wins that season.

Does eclipsing that regular-season win record matter?

“Absolutely,” Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Winning matters, and no matter what form it looks like to me. So absolutely.”

They absolutely can do it, too. The first part of chasing a record like that is the “want” factor — do they want to chase it? Talking to some Thunder players in Las Vegas, the answer was yes, but it has to come in the flow of them improving throughout the season and staying healthy. Beyond the desire to do it, the Thunder have the talent — a defense that is the best in the league by a country mile, the fifth-ranked offense, and a net rating of +16.4 that would set a league record.

There are a lot of similarities between the 2015-16 Warriors, who set the league record with 73 wins, and these Thunder. Both were teams coming off their first titles and looking to make a mark as a dynasty, both are led by superstars coming off their first MVP (Stephen Curry and Gilgeous-Alexander), and both teams have deep talent pools around those stars, talented guys who want to win.

Also, both those 2016 Warriors and these Thunder are willing to talk openly about chasing that record. However, those Thunder also remember that the 73-win Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the Finals and blamed that, in part, on being tired from the record chase.

“Yes, because we’re competitive, you know what I mean,” Jalen Williams said when asked if they were going to go after the record. “You could say that we’re chasing it, but it’s also one of those things that we are not going out there to lose, either. So if it happens organically, then it does.

“Obviously, down the road, whenever that gets there, it’s like, all right, do we sacrifice health when we’re already solidified at the No. 1 or whatever the spot is? You get into those questions, we can answer those down the road.

“But a lot of it is just seeing how good we can be every game and if it results in a win and we get there, then that’s cool. But once you get to the playoffs, everybody, your season really doesn’t matter. So that’s kind of how we look at it.”

The loss to the Spurs in a big national game wasn’t seen as a setback so much as a learning experience in the Thunder locker room.

“What are we, 24-2?” Williams said. “I mean, we can go home and just hang our hat on that, or we can look at it as a way to get better and understand that we played against a playoff team that beat us and gave us a two [second loss] on our thing. So that’s how we’ll look at it from a competitive standpoint.”

The other competitive standpoint: The Thunder get two more shots at the Spurs next week. The two will face off on Tuesday night on Coast 2 Coast on NBC and Peacock, then they will play again in a prime slot on Christmas Day.

Take those two games from an outstanding Spurs team, and the Thunder’s threat to surpass the Warriors’ 73-win record will be in even more jeopardy.