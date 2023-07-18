Canada’s impressive FIBA World Cup roster led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray.

The United States is the heavy betting favorite heading into the FIBA World Cup next month (-145 at Bet MGM, with Serbia next at +600).

Don’t sleep on Canada.

Their starting backcourt will be Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray. Here is the Canadian roster for the World Cup:

Point Guards: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray, Cory Joseph

Wings: RJ Barrett, Dillon Brooks, Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Power Forwards: Luguentz Dort, Oshae Brissett

Centers: Kelly Olynyk, Dwight Powell, Zach Edey

That’s a pretty good group, and it’s one where Barrett could thrive. While they don’t have great depth at center, both Olynuk and Powell fit the international game well.

For comparison, here is the very young Team USA World Cup roster (nobody older than 26 representing the Stars and Stripes, and nobody with Olympic or World Cup experience.

Point Guards: Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton,

Wings: Anthony Edwards, Brandon Ingram, Mikal Bridges, Austin Reaves, Josh Hart

Power Forwards: Paolo Banchero, Cameron Johnson

Centers: Jaren Jackson Jr., Walker Kessler, Bobby Portis

My guess for the USA is a starting five of Haliburton, Edwards, Ingram, Banchero and Jackson Jr. (Brunson could start over Haliburton, but I think the Pacers guard is more of a table-setter and a better fit as a starter; Bridges could start over Ingram, but I think this could be a breakout summer for the Pelicans forward.)

That’s an athletic group Steve Kerr should be able to get to defend and play up-tempo, taking advantage of their athleticism. That athleticism alone should get the USA wins most nights — but Canada can come close to matching it, which could be trouble for the Americans.

The FIBA World Cup starts on August 25 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia (the USA will play all its games in Manilla). There are 32 teams total in the World Cup, with teams divided into eight groups of four for group play, then the top two teams in each group advance to the 16-team, tournament-style knockout round. The USA is in Group C with Greece (likely without Giannis Antetokounmpo), New Zealand and Jordan. The USA will conduct a training camp in Las Vegas in August, after which they will play Puerto Rico in an exhibition before heading to Abu Dhabi and, eventually, Manilla.

The World Cup is the primary qualifier for the Paris Olympics.

