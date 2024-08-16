 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250 - Practice
Michigan Xfinity starting lineup: Sheldon Creed wins pole
Syndication: The Record
Pat Hobbs resigns as Rutgers athletic director, citing health concerns
Tennis: Wimbledon
Marketa Vondrousova and Cam Norrie withdraw from U.S. Open because of injuries

Top Clips

nbc_pl_postgamereaction_240816.jpg
Mustoe: Man United ‘deserved’ win against Fulham
nbc_pl_mugoal1_240816.jpg
Zirkzee lifts Man United 1-0 in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_playersmainoo_240816.jpg
Mainoo ‘is an absolute jewel’ for Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250 - Practice
Michigan Xfinity starting lineup: Sheldon Creed wins pole
Syndication: The Record
Pat Hobbs resigns as Rutgers athletic director, citing health concerns
Tennis: Wimbledon
Marketa Vondrousova and Cam Norrie withdraw from U.S. Open because of injuries

Top Clips

nbc_pl_postgamereaction_240816.jpg
Mustoe: Man United ‘deserved’ win against Fulham
nbc_pl_mugoal1_240816.jpg
Zirkzee lifts Man United 1-0 in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_playersmainoo_240816.jpg
Mainoo ‘is an absolute jewel’ for Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kenneth Lofton Jr. signs with Bulls, will have chance to earn roster spot in training camp

  
Published August 16, 2024 04:33 PM
2024 NBA Summer League - Toronto Raptors v Utah Jazz

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 17: Kenneth Lofton Jr. #34 of the Utah Jazz dribbles the ball up the court against the Toronto Raptors in the first half of a 2024 NBA Summer League game at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 17, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Jazz defeated the Raptors 86-76. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Kenneth Lofton Jr., who bounced between the Grizzlies, 76ers and Jazz last season, is going to have a chance to find a home in Chicago this season.

The Bulls have signed Lofton to a one-year contract, reports Shams Charnia of the Athletic. While the report does not specify the contract details, the Bulls already have 14 players on guaranteed deals plus Onuralp Bitim on a non-guaranteed contract, which means Lofton was almost certainly offered a non-guaranteed contract of his own.

Lofton is an old-school power forward who played for Utah at Summer League this year, where in four games he averaged 6.5 points a game on 31.3% shooting with 4.3 rebounds a game. They are not exactly impressive numbers, but Lofton is capable of a big game.

Lofton stood out in the G-League last year, playing for Deleware and Utah and making All-NBA G-League First Team averaging 25.1 points and 9.5 rebounds a game. He also looked good in a handful of games for the Jazz at the end of the season.

The Bulls are expected to start Patrick Williams at the four and have rookie Matas Buzelis and veteran Torrey Craig behind him. If Lofton has a standout camp he could earn the 15th roster spot in Chicago, but he’s got some hard work ahead of him.

Mentions
Kenneth Lofton Jr_.png Kenneth Lofton Jr. Chicago Bulls Primary Logo Chicago Bulls