Kenneth Lofton Jr. signs with Bulls, will have chance to earn roster spot in training camp

Kenneth Lofton Jr., who bounced between the Grizzlies, 76ers and Jazz last season, is going to have a chance to find a home in Chicago this season.

The Bulls have signed Lofton to a one-year contract, reports Shams Charnia of the Athletic. While the report does not specify the contract details, the Bulls already have 14 players on guaranteed deals plus Onuralp Bitim on a non-guaranteed contract, which means Lofton was almost certainly offered a non-guaranteed contract of his own.

Lofton is an old-school power forward who played for Utah at Summer League this year, where in four games he averaged 6.5 points a game on 31.3% shooting with 4.3 rebounds a game. They are not exactly impressive numbers, but Lofton is capable of a big game.

Last players with 40+ PTS, 14+ REB and 65+ FG% in a game:



Giannis Antetokounmpo

Joel Embiid

Anthony Davis



And Kenny Lofton Jr pic.twitter.com/C1WUO4ZDlu — StatMuse (@statmuse) August 16, 2024

Lofton stood out in the G-League last year, playing for Deleware and Utah and making All-NBA G-League First Team averaging 25.1 points and 9.5 rebounds a game. He also looked good in a handful of games for the Jazz at the end of the season.

The Bulls are expected to start Patrick Williams at the four and have rookie Matas Buzelis and veteran Torrey Craig behind him. If Lofton has a standout camp he could earn the 15th roster spot in Chicago, but he’s got some hard work ahead of him.