Klay Thompson: ‘I forgot why I really play this game. Yeah, ’cause I love it’

We knew it was coming. Still, it was a little shocking to see the first time — Klay Thompson in a Dallas Maverick uniform.

Thompson said he couldn’t be happier. After a few challenging post-injury seasons in Golden State — where he put up numbers but his efficiency and defense slipped, he understandably was not the same All-NBA player he was before his leg injuries — he is in a place where he has rediscovered why he played the game, talking to basketball content creator Tristan Jass (hat tip Hoopshype).

“The last two years were so tough for me, ‘cause like, you try to measure yourself to what you were, and like, all the accomplishments and all that, and I let so much other crap get into my head, and I forgot why I really play this game.

“Yeah, ‘cause I love it, you know? I’m trying to measure myself to everyone else’s standard. I didn’t realize how big a waste of energy that is, man. You’ve seen it in the comments. You’re gonna get people like, sometimes, they’re writing foul stuff, and don’t ever let that stop you from what you do, bro. Yeah, I feel like that impeded what I was great at last year...

“At the end of the day, I look back like, bro, I still play a phenomenal brand of ball. Like, you 18 a game, 39% from three. I’m not gonna let someone tell me that’s not great. You would’ve told me that as an 18-year-old, I’d be like, ‘Hell yeah!’”

In Dallas, Thompson should be free of the expectations of the past and in a different role. While no doubt Jason Kidd will borrow some of Steve Kerr’s floppy pin-down actions that were staples to get Klay Thompson the ball, plenty of his time in Dallas will be spent in the weakside corner as a 3-point threat, opening driving lanes for Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving — and Thompson will thrive in that role. He’s still an elite shooter and should thrive in that role in Dallas, even if Kidd needs to figure out the ultimate closing lineup with Naji Marshal in the mix.

Moving on from Golden State and the expectations/baggage there sounds like it was good for Thompson. It’s going to be good for Dallas’ offense, too. Thompson is back playing a key role on a legitimate title contender.