Lakers’ Christian Koloko reportedly medically cleared to play for first time in more than a year

The Lakers need depth at center, but immediate help could come from their own roster.

Center Christian Koloko, who has not played in an NBA game since April 2023 due to a blood clot condition that had the league stepping in, has been medically cleared to play by the NBA’s Fitness-to-Play Panel, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. Koloko officially remains out, listed as “return to play conditioning,” but that status could change in the coming weeks.

Koloko, the No. 33 out of Arizona in 2022, showed impressive potential as a mobile 7-foot rim-protecting center during his rookie season in Toronto, where he averaged 3.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and a block a night in 13.8 minutes per game.

His development came to a halt because of a blood clot issue, which is why his fate was in the hands of the NBA’s Fitness-to-Play Panel (which is set up to rule on players with potentially life-threatening conditions or injuries). The Raptors released him and other teams were told of his situation, which meant no team picked him up. Koloko sat out all of last season, but his agent (Calvin Andrews of Klutch Sports) said last summer that there had been a breakthrough, a surgery and that his client was off blood thinners. He was ready to return to play. Lakers GM Rob Pelinka said the team did a deep dive with their medical staff before signing Koloko to a two-way contract this offseason.

“We have a lot of optimism and if he’s cleared, 7'5" wingspan, 7'1" [height], I think we saw a lot of promise in him when we scouted him when he was at Arizona, was almost a first-round pick,” Pelinka said before training camp. “So, to get a player like that that we can bring along and develop and may even impact games this year when he gets cleared is something we’re really excited about.”

He appears to have been cleared, which is great for him and the Lakers. Koloko had a lot of development to do, particularly on the offensive end, even before his condition was discovered, but with the Lakers looking for help at the five he’s going to get a chance once cleared and he gets some time on the court.

