LeBron confirms what everyone already knew: He’s not retiring

“I don’t like to say it’s a successful year because I don’t play for anything besides winning championships at this point in my career. You know, I don’t get a kick out of making a Conference [Finals] appearance. I’ve done it. A lot. And it’s not fun to me to not be able to be a part of getting to the Finals. But we’ll see. We’ll see. We’ll see what happens going forward. I don’t know. I don’t know. I’ve got a lot to think about to be honest. I’ve got a lot to think about to be honest. Just for me personally, going forward with the game of basketball, I’ve got a lot to think about.”

Those comments were from LeBron James the night the Denver Nuggets swept the Lakers out of the playoffs, and he confirmed when asked follow-up questions that he planned to consider retirement this summer. Nobody believed it. The comments played more like a shot across the bow of the Lakers’ front office not to cheap out during the offseason than an actual threat to walk away from a team where he just signed a two-year, $97.6 million contract extension.

But in case anyone still had doubts, LeBron confirmed at the ESPYs that he is not retiring.

"Lucky for you guys, that day is not today."



“I don’t care how many more points I score, or what I can or cannot do on the floor. The real question for me is: Can I play without cheating this game? The day I can’t give everything on the floor is the day I’ll be done. Lucky for you guys, that day is not today.”

LeBron didn’t look like a player ready to retire, despite turning 38 during the season. He averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists a game last season, and in the playoffs he and Anthony Davis led the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals. Along the way last season, LeBron passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most points scored in NBA history (which is why he was given an ESPY).

LeBron seems happy with what was a quality off-season by the Lakers’ front office. He maybe didn’t get the splashy third star he wanted, but considering the Lakers’ most recent experience with that path, their decisions to re-sign key parts of their core — Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura — plus good free agent signings such as Gabe Vincent. The Lakers should be a little better than the team we saw after the All-Star break, which had the best defense in the NBA and played at a 57-win pace. Los Angeles likely doesn’t win at that clip over 82 games in a deep West, but if LeBron and Davis are healthy when the playoffs hit, the Lakers are a threat.

And LeBron will be with them.

