 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GNkEnN2XUAALcym.jpeg
NCAA men’s regionals: High drama as top seed, four No. 2 seeds fail to advance
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Knicks fan Scott McLaughlin backs up the smack by posting fastest speed in Indianapolis 500 practice
Danielle Collins
Danielle Collins keeps on winning even with retirement looming. She’s in the Italian Open semifinals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_xandercallaway_240515.jpg
Schauffele, Mendoza look ahead to PGA Championship
nbc_golf_lf_toddwithbryson_240515.jpg
DeChambeau: I can play ‘really well’ at Valhalla
nbc_golf_lf_wagner18thhole_240515.jpg
Valhalla’s 18th hole is ‘paramount’ at PGA Champ.

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GNkEnN2XUAALcym.jpeg
NCAA men’s regionals: High drama as top seed, four No. 2 seeds fail to advance
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Knicks fan Scott McLaughlin backs up the smack by posting fastest speed in Indianapolis 500 practice
Danielle Collins
Danielle Collins keeps on winning even with retirement looming. She’s in the Italian Open semifinals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_xandercallaway_240515.jpg
Schauffele, Mendoza look ahead to PGA Championship
nbc_golf_lf_toddwithbryson_240515.jpg
DeChambeau: I can play ‘really well’ at Valhalla
nbc_golf_lf_wagner18thhole_240515.jpg
Valhalla’s 18th hole is ‘paramount’ at PGA Champ.

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 37

May 15, 2024 05:30 PM
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 37 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Up Next
nbc_pl_plupdate_240515.jpg
6:40
PL Update: Manchester United best Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_tenhagintv_240515.jpg
2:01
Ten Hag proud of Man Utd’s response v. Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_eddiehoweintv_240515.jpg
1:13
Howe sounds off on VAR after loss to Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bhachehl_240515.jpg
17:20
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Chelsea Matchweek 37
Now Playing
nbc_pl_muvnewhilites_240515.jpg
12:02
Extended HLs: Man United v. Newcastle Matchweek 37
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newhallgoal_240515.jpg
0:50
Hall blasts Newcastle to within one of Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_240515.jpg
1:05
Welbeck gives Brighton late hope against Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_muhojlundgoal_240515.jpg
1:32
Hojlund powers Man Utd 3-1 in front of Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_jamesredcard_240515.jpg
3:33
James sent off for kick out on Pedro
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chegoal2_240515.jpg
1:23
Nkunku doubles Chelsea’s lead against Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mudiallogoal_240515.jpg
1:16
Diallo rockets Man United in front of Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newgordongoal_240515.jpg
1:17
Gordon puts Newcastle level v. Manchester United
Now Playing