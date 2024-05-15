Watch Now
PL Update: Manchester United best Newcastle
Paul Burmeister, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard analyze Manchester United's impressive 3-2 win over Newcastle at Old Trafford, and reflect on Chelsea's nervous 2-1 win over Brighton at the Amex.
Ten Hag proud of Man Utd’s response v. Newcastle
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praises his side's performance and the team's fans following a 3-2 win over Newcastle at Old Trafford.
Howe sounds off on VAR after loss to Man United
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe doesn't hold back his thoughts on VAR following Newcastle's 3-2 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Chelsea Matchweek 37
Goals from Cole Palmer and Christopher Nkunku were enough to guide short-handed Chelsea past a scrappy Brighton side at the Amex ahead of the final matchweek of the season.
Extended HLs: Man United v. Newcastle Matchweek 37
Relive Manchester United's five-goal thriller against Newcastle United, where a late strike from Rasmus Hojlund proved to be the difference on the night for the Red Devils at Old Trafford.
Hall blasts Newcastle to within one of Man United
It's not over just yet as Lewis Hall's golazo makes it a one goal game for Newcastle late in the second half against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Welbeck gives Brighton late hope against Chelsea
Danny Welbeck pulls one back late in injury time to give Brighton a lifeline against 10-men Chelsea at the Amex.
Hojlund powers Man Utd 3-1 in front of Newcastle
Bruno Fernandes finds Rasmus Hojlund outside the box, who manages to carve out some space for a low-driven shot that finds the bottom corner of the goal to give the Red Devils a 3-1 lead over Newcastle at Old Trafford.
James sent off for kick out on Pedro
Following a lengthy VAR review, Chelsea go down to 10 men after Reece James receives a straight red card for his reckless kick out on Brighton's Joao Pedro late in the second half at the Amex.
Nkunku doubles Chelsea’s lead against Brighton
Malo Gusto finds his fellow Frenchman Christopher Nkunku inside the box for an easy finish to give Chelsea a two-goal cushion over Brighton at the Amex.
Diallo rockets Man United in front of Newcastle
Just a few minutes after Newcastle's equalizer, Amad Diallo unleashes a vicious strike into the back of the net to put Manchester United 2-1 in front in the second half at Old Trafford.
Gordon puts Newcastle level v. Manchester United
Anthony Gordon's sliding effort results in a goal for Newcastle to put the Magpies back on level terms against Manchester United early in the second half at Old Trafford.