 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: ALDS-Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles
Fantasy Baseball: Starting Pitchers With 2nd Half Changes
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Giant Slalom
Sofia Goggia, world’s top downhiller, has surgery after training fall
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round Three
1. Tiger, 2. Ludvig: Åberg achieves feat bested only by Woods

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_clarkintv2_240205.jpg
Clark happy to win shortened Pebble Beach Pro-Am
nbc_pl_usmntwatchmw23_v2_240205.jpg
USMNT Watch: All highlights from Matchweek 23
nbc_pl_grosseverytouchvcp_240205.jpg
Every touch by Gross in Brighton’s M23 derby win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: ALDS-Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles
Fantasy Baseball: Starting Pitchers With 2nd Half Changes
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Giant Slalom
Sofia Goggia, world’s top downhiller, has surgery after training fall
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round Three
1. Tiger, 2. Ludvig: Åberg achieves feat bested only by Woods

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_clarkintv2_240205.jpg
Clark happy to win shortened Pebble Beach Pro-Am
nbc_pl_usmntwatchmw23_v2_240205.jpg
USMNT Watch: All highlights from Matchweek 23
nbc_pl_grosseverytouchvcp_240205.jpg
Every touch by Gross in Brighton’s M23 derby win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lillard, Brunson headline players who reportedly agreed to All-Star 3-Point Contest

  
Published February 5, 2024 12:38 PM
Milwaukee Bucks v New York Knicks

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 25: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks shoots a free throw during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on December 25, 2023 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

It’s a sign of how much bigger — and more entertaining — All-Star Saturday Night has become compared to Sunday’s All-Star Game itself: This year the All-Star Game will be played at the 18,000-seat Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, home of the Pacers. However, All-Star Saturday Night will take place at the 70,000-seat Lucas Oil Stadium, the football arena home to the Indianapolis Colts.

The most consistently entertaining part of All-Star Saturday: The 3-Point Contest. It’s the one event the stars come out for, and they are again this year, reports Shams Charnia of The Athletic. This year’s confirmed participants, according to the report:

• Damian Lillard (Bucks)
• Jalen Brunson (Knicks)
• Malik Beasley (Bucks)
• Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers)
• Lauri Markkanen (Jazz)

Lillard is the defending 3-Point Contest champion, but Haliburton made a splash with 31 in the first round, he just couldn’t sustain that pace through all the rounds. Of those five, Beasley is shooting the best from deep this season, hitting 45.1% of his 3-pointers compared to 41.3% for Brunson, 40.1% for Markkanen, 39.8% for Haliburton and 34.7% from Lillard.

There will be a few more additions to that list, traditionally there are eight participants. This is also a separate event from the Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu shootout on Saturday night.

Mentions
Tyrese Haliburton.png Tyrese Haliburton Damian Lillard.png Damian Lillard Jalen Brunson.png Jalen Brunson Lauri Markkanen.png Lauri Markkanen Malik Beasley.png Malik Beasley Stephen Curry.png Stephen Curry