Lillard, Brunson headline players who reportedly agreed to All-Star 3-Point Contest

It’s a sign of how much bigger — and more entertaining — All-Star Saturday Night has become compared to Sunday’s All-Star Game itself: This year the All-Star Game will be played at the 18,000-seat Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, home of the Pacers. However, All-Star Saturday Night will take place at the 70,000-seat Lucas Oil Stadium, the football arena home to the Indianapolis Colts.

The most consistently entertaining part of All-Star Saturday: The 3-Point Contest. It’s the one event the stars come out for, and they are again this year, reports Shams Charnia of The Athletic. This year’s confirmed participants, according to the report:

• Damian Lillard (Bucks)

• Jalen Brunson (Knicks)

• Malik Beasley (Bucks)

• Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers)

• Lauri Markkanen (Jazz)

Lillard is the defending 3-Point Contest champion, but Haliburton made a splash with 31 in the first round, he just couldn’t sustain that pace through all the rounds. Of those five, Beasley is shooting the best from deep this season, hitting 45.1% of his 3-pointers compared to 41.3% for Brunson, 40.1% for Markkanen, 39.8% for Haliburton and 34.7% from Lillard.

There will be a few more additions to that list, traditionally there are eight participants. This is also a separate event from the Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu shootout on Saturday night.