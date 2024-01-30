 Skip navigation
Thomas and wrist are ready for Memorial
JT on latest LIV defection: 'It is what it is'
Running: Chicago Marathon
An Olympic Marathon Trials that's not as simple as 1-2-3
The PGA-LIV Deal
Senate will continue to inquire on potential Saudi PIF-Tour deal

It’s official: Stephen Curry to face Sabrina Ionescu in 3-point shootout All-Star Saturday night

  
Published January 30, 2024 01:41 PM
Western Conference Finals - Golden State Warriors v Portland Trail Blazers

PORTLAND, OR - MAY 20: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors poses for a photo with Oregon Ducks Basketball player, Sabrina Ionescu, after advancing to the NBA Finals against the Portland Trail Blazers during Game Four of the Western Conference Finals on May 20, 2019 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

The worst-kept secret about NBA All-Star weekend is now official:

Stephen Curry will face Sabrina Ionescu — the WNBA’s single-season 3-point record holder in a first-ever NBA vs. WNBA 3-Point Challenge as part of All-Star Saturday Night, Feb. 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Ionescu challenged Curry after she set a record with an insane 37 (out of a possible 40) in the final round of the WNBA 3-point contest. The NBA knows good marketing when it sees it and jumped on the opportunity, complete with some obvious-to-the-point-of-awkward “viral” ramp-up to this.

Still, this should be fun — All-Star Saturday, with its skills competitions, has been more fun and entertaining than the All-Star Game itself for years. This follows in those footsteps, this should be a good watch.

The shootout will follow the 3-Point Contest rules, but Curry will shoot NBA balls from the NBA 3-point line (23 feet, 9 inches) while Ionescu will launch WNBA balls from the WNBA arc (20 feet, 6 inches). Make no mistake, Ionescu can shoot the rock, she hit 44.8% of her 3s last season on 7.9 attempts a game for the New York Liberty.

Curry was not named an All-Star starter this year despite the fans voting him as one (Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgious Alexander got the honor), but he is a lock to be selected as a reserve by the coaches.

But that’s Sunday night, first Curry has a made-for-TV showdown on Saturday.

