Watch Sabrina Ionescu’s best-ever 3-point shooting contest performance

Best. 3-Point. Contest. Ever.

When Stephen Curry calls your shooting “ridiculous” you know you were on fire — and Sabrina Ionescu was. Check out this shooting performance for the ages.

Sabrina Ionescu (@sabrina_i20) just set the all-time record for NBA or WNBA with a score of 37 PTS in the FINAL ROUND of the #Starry3PT Contest to be crowned the NEW 3-PT CHAMPION 🏆 | @starrylemonlime pic.twitter.com/YcGy3fDfBq — WNBA (@WNBA) July 14, 2023

She finished with a score of 37, besting Curry’s record of 31 points in a round and Craig Hodge’s record of hitting 21-of-25 shots (in the old format), Ionescu hit 25-of-27.

Curry Tweeted out his “ridiculous” comment, and she shot him a tribute back.

This is why, NBA or WNBA, the 3-Point Contest is now the best part of All-Star weekend.