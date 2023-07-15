Watch Sabrina Ionescu’s best-ever 3-point shooting contest performance
Best. 3-Point. Contest. Ever.
When Stephen Curry calls your shooting “ridiculous” you know you were on fire — and Sabrina Ionescu was. Check out this shooting performance for the ages.
Sabrina Ionescu (@sabrina_i20) just set the all-time record for NBA or WNBA with a score of 37 PTS in the FINAL ROUND of the #Starry3PT Contest to be crowned the NEW 3-PT CHAMPION 🏆 | @starrylemonlime pic.twitter.com/YcGy3fDfBq— WNBA (@WNBA) July 14, 2023
She finished with a score of 37, besting Curry’s record of 31 points in a round and Craig Hodge’s record of hitting 21-of-25 shots (in the old format), Ionescu hit 25-of-27.
Curry Tweeted out his “ridiculous” comment, and she shot him a tribute back.
We’ve seen this somewhere before, @stephencurry30 🤔@sabrina_i20 says night night 😴 pic.twitter.com/90frwDWOSj— WNBA (@WNBA) July 15, 2023
This is why, NBA or WNBA, the 3-Point Contest is now the best part of All-Star weekend.