Watch Sabrina Ionescu’s best-ever 3-point shooting contest performance

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published July 14, 2023 10:35 PM
2023 WNBA All-Star Friday

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 14: Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty celebrates during the 2023 WNBA MTN DEW 3-Pt Contest as part of the 2023 WNBA All-Star Friday on July 14, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Best. 3-Point. Contest. Ever.

When Stephen Curry calls your shooting “ridiculous” you know you were on fire — and Sabrina Ionescu was. Check out this shooting performance for the ages.

She finished with a score of 37, besting Curry’s record of 31 points in a round and Craig Hodge’s record of hitting 21-of-25 shots (in the old format), Ionescu hit 25-of-27.

Curry Tweeted out his “ridiculous” comment, and she shot him a tribute back.

This is why, NBA or WNBA, the 3-Point Contest is now the best part of All-Star weekend.