 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Genesis Invitational - Round Two
Following Spieth DQ, debate rages over incorrect-scorecard rule
New Balance Indoor Grand Prix
Noah Lyles edges Christian Coleman at USATF Indoor Championships
The Genesis Invitational - Round Three
Cantlay leads Schauffele, Zalatoris by two at Genesis Invitational

Top Clips

nbc_golf_penskev2_240217.jpg
Way ahead of schedule, Zalatoris in contention
nbc_golf_mcilroyintv_240217.jpg
McIlroy’s vision for global tour is ‘interesting’
nbc_golf_cantlayintv_240217.jpg
Cantlay looks ‘measured’ as Genesis leader

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Genesis Invitational - Round Two
Following Spieth DQ, debate rages over incorrect-scorecard rule
New Balance Indoor Grand Prix
Noah Lyles edges Christian Coleman at USATF Indoor Championships
The Genesis Invitational - Round Three
Cantlay leads Schauffele, Zalatoris by two at Genesis Invitational

Top Clips

nbc_golf_penskev2_240217.jpg
Way ahead of schedule, Zalatoris in contention
nbc_golf_mcilroyintv_240217.jpg
McIlroy’s vision for global tour is ‘interesting’
nbc_golf_cantlayintv_240217.jpg
Cantlay looks ‘measured’ as Genesis leader

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Mac McClung jump over Shaq, into record books as repeat Dunk Contest champ

  
Published February 18, 2024 12:21 AM
NBA: All Star Saturday Night

Feb 17, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Osceola Magic guard Mac McClung (0) dunks the ball over former basketball player Shaquille O’Neal during the slam dunk competition during NBA All Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

INDIANAPOLIS — The judges handed out only one 50-point dunk all night and it decided everything.

Mac McClung threw down a reverse dunk over Shaquille O’Neal to close out the night and that earned him a 50 — and made him the repeat NBA Dunk Contest champion.

“Shaq is so cool to put on my high school jersey” Makes me emotional that he did that,” said McClung, who plays for the Osceola Magic (Orlando’s G-League affiliate). “When he put it on, he said, You better not miss a dunk. And I was like, All right, I won’t miss it.”

On a night with tough judging, McClung just edged out Jaylen Brown, who had boos rain down on him from the Indiana crowd at one point when, as he finished a dunk, the LED court being used looked like the Celtics’ parquet. Neither the boos or coming in second bothered Brown.

“I wanted to be creative and bring some more entertainment to show at the end of the day. I thought it was cool,” Brown said. “I thought the setting was great. I thought the court was great, the LED lights. I just wanted to be as creative as possible.”

There were a lot of quality dunks on the night. The Heat’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. isn’t known as a high flyer but for his first dunk he also went over Shaq.

The theme of the night seemed to be dunking over someone else, which included Jacob Toppin over his brother (and former Slam Dunk champion himself) Obi Toppin with the reverse.

However, McClung was consistently the most creative.

“Just a lot of thinking,” he said of his process to come up with these dunks. “I don’t think I’ve worked so diligently on something so far away for a long time. I can’t lie to you and be like, oh, man, I just came up — it took a long time.”

It paid off. McClung has two Slam Dunk Contest trophies to his name now.

Mentions
Jaylen Brown.png Jaylen Brown Jaime Jaquez Jr_.png Jaime Jaquez Jr. Jacob Toppin.png Jacob Toppin Mac McClung.png Mac McClung