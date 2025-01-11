 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

psu_oregon.jpg
Jackson Shelstad leads No. 15 Oregon over Penn State 82-81
MSU_northwestern.jpg
No. 16 Michigan State stretches winning streak to 9 games with a 78-68 victory over Northwestern
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins
Penguins place Malkin on IR; Bunting in car accident

Top Clips

nbc_moto_dk25s7intvs_250112.jpg
Competitors recap chaotic Dakar Rally Stage 7
nbc_nfl_allenpresser_250112.jpg
Allen: Not doing anything ‘drastically different’
indianaiowa.jpg
Highlights: IU survives late rally to upset Iowa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

psu_oregon.jpg
Jackson Shelstad leads No. 15 Oregon over Penn State 82-81
MSU_northwestern.jpg
No. 16 Michigan State stretches winning streak to 9 games with a 78-68 victory over Northwestern
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins
Penguins place Malkin on IR; Bunting in car accident

Top Clips

nbc_moto_dk25s7intvs_250112.jpg
Competitors recap chaotic Dakar Rally Stage 7
nbc_nfl_allenpresser_250112.jpg
Allen: Not doing anything ‘drastically different’
indianaiowa.jpg
Highlights: IU survives late rally to upset Iowa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

NBA postpones Rockets at Hawks game due to winter storm hitting Atlanta

  
Published January 11, 2025 12:43 PM

Atlanta and much of the Southeast of the United States have been hard hit by a powerful winter storm that blanketed the region with snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Among the concerns in Atlanta has been that the snow was expected to freeze going into Saturday, leaving icy roads and conditions throughout the city, making travel difficult and dangerous.

With that, the NBA has postponed the Rockets at Hawks game set to be played in Atlanta on Saturday night for safety reasons. From the league when announcing the postponement:

“The decision was made in consultation with local officials and to prioritize the safety of the players, fans and staff due to the severe weather and hazardous icy conditions in the Atlanta area.”

No date has yet been scheduled for the game to be made up.

This is the third NBA game to be postponed on Saturday. The Spurs at Lakers and Hornets at Clippers games scheduled in Los Angeles Saturday night have been postponed due to the wildfires ravaging the Los Angeles area.

Mentions
Atlanta Hawks Primary Logo Atlanta Hawks Houston Rockets Primary Logo Houston Rockets