NBA postpones Rockets at Hawks game due to winter storm hitting Atlanta

Atlanta and much of the Southeast of the United States have been hard hit by a powerful winter storm that blanketed the region with snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Among the concerns in Atlanta has been that the snow was expected to freeze going into Saturday, leaving icy roads and conditions throughout the city, making travel difficult and dangerous.

With that, the NBA has postponed the Rockets at Hawks game set to be played in Atlanta on Saturday night for safety reasons. From the league when announcing the postponement:

“The decision was made in consultation with local officials and to prioritize the safety of the players, fans and staff due to the severe weather and hazardous icy conditions in the Atlanta area.”

No date has yet been scheduled for the game to be made up.

This is the third NBA game to be postponed on Saturday. The Spurs at Lakers and Hornets at Clippers games scheduled in Los Angeles Saturday night have been postponed due to the wildfires ravaging the Los Angeles area.