NBA postpones Saturday’s Hornets at Clippers, Spurs at Lakers games in Los Angeles

As wildfires continue to rage through parts of Los Angeles, covering the entire region in smoke and ash, the NBA has postponed the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena and between the Charlotte Hornets and LA Clippers at Intuit Dome games, both scheduled for Saturday.

This follows the postponement of Thursday’s Lakers vs. Hornets game. No date has yet been set for the rescheduled games.

At least 10 people have died, more than 10,000 buildings have been destroyed, and more than 150,000 people have been evacuated due to a series of fires across Los Angeles. Those fires have been fueled by an abundant amount of dry brush in the hills around the city, and unusually strong winds for this time of year.

Among those who lost their homes was Lakers coach J.J. Redick (his family is safe), and Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s childhood home where his mother still lived has been destroyed, but she was fortunately safe.

From the league’s announcement of the postponements: “The NBA and the Clippers and Lakers organizations have been in communication with local officials in Los Angeles and Inglewood about the ongoing situation in the Los Angeles area and the game postponements ensure no resources will be diverted from the wildfire response efforts.”

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are donating one million dollars to the American Red Cross, World Central Kitchen and other organizations to support those affected by this disaster.

The NFL has already moved the Vikings at Rams Wild Card playoff game scheduled for Sunday night at SoFi Stadium (very close to the Clippers’ new Intuit Dome) to Monday in Arizona because of the fires.