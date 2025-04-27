Celtics vs. Magic Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 27

It’s Sunday, April 27, and the Boston Celtics (61-21) and Orlando Magic (41-41) are all set to square off from Kia Center in Orlando.

Orlando won Game 3, 95-93, in a last-second thriller holding off Boston. Paolo Banchero (29) and Franz Wagner (32) combined for 61 of the Magic’s 95 points, while Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 36 points in his return after missing Game 2.

The Celtics are currently 33-8 on the road with a point differential of 9, while the Magic have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Celtics vs. Magic live today

Date: Sunday, April 27, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Site: Kia Center

City: Orlando, FL

Network/Streaming: TNT

Game odds for Celtics vs. Magic

The latest odds as of Sunday:

Odds: Celtics (-275), Magic (+223)

Spread: Celtics -6.5

Over/Under: 197 points

That gives the Celtics an implied team point total of 100.88, and the Magic 97.49.

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Celtics vs. Magic game

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Celtics to cover the first-half spread of -3.5:

“This has been a grind-it-out series where both teams haven’t been that efficient from the field. However, one of my favorite angles on the Celtics is backing them off a loss. In the first half, Boston has led at half once (by 3) and trailed twice, so a good start is crucial to taking Game 4 and going back to Boston with a chance to close it out. Jayson Tatum looked good in his return (36 points on 10-of-22) and if Jrue Holiday is back in the lineup (missed Game 3), Boston’s defense will improve.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Celtics & Magic game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Celtics on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Orlando Magic at +6.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 197.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Celtics vs. Magic on Sunday

The Celtics have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference Southeast Division teams

Each of the Celtics’ last 5 road games with the Magic have stayed under the Total

The Magic have covered the Spread in 6 of their last 8 games at home

The Celtics’ record in their last 10 road games stands at 9-1

