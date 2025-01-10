NFL moves Vikings-Rams playoff game to Arizona

As wildfires continue to rage in Los Angeles, the NFL has made the only decision it could.

Monday’s Wild Card playoff game between the Vikings and Rams has been moved to Arizona. The NFL announced the relocation of the game on Thursday night.

“The decision was made in consultation with public officials, the participating clubs and the NFLPA,” the league said in a statement.

The game still begins on Monday at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Tickets will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. PT on Friday through Seatgeek.com, for Rams season-ticket holders. At 12:00 p.m. PT, the tickets will be available to the general public.

The 10-7 Rams had earned home-field advantage by winning the NFC West. The 14-3 Vikings are the NFC’s No. 5 seed.