Pacers vs. Bucks Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 27

It’s Sunday, April 27, and the Indiana Pacers (50-32) and Milwaukee Bucks (48-34) are all set to square off from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee for Game 4 of the first round.

The Bucks earned a monumental Game 3 win at home over the Pacers, 117-101. Pascal Siakam led the way for the Pacers with 28 points, but that wasn’t enough against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Gary Trent‘s 37 points apiece. Damian Lillard only scored seven points on 2-for-11 from the field, so his efficiency will be something to watch in Game 4.

The Pacers are currently 20-20 on the road with a point differential of 2, while the Bucks have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Pacers vs. Bucks live today

Date: Sunday, April 27, 2025

Time: 9:30 PM EST

Site: Fiserv Forum

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming: TNT

Game odds for Pacers vs. Bucks

The latest odds as of Sunday:

Odds: Pacers (+158), Bucks (-190)

Spread: Bucks -4.5

Over/Under: 226 points

That gives the Pacers an implied team point total of 112.13, and the Bucks 114.47.

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Pacers vs. Bucks game

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans Brook Lopez Under 9.5 Points + Rebounds:

“In the first three games of this series, Brook Lopez hasn’t played more than 21 minutes and is coming off his worst performance in the Bucks’ only win. That’s not a good sign for his minutes moving forward. Bobby Portis played almost twice as many minutes in Game 3 as Lopez and is a much better offensive threat and matchup for Myles Turner rather than Lopez. Lopez has a low 9.5 prop for his points and rebounds, but I could only look at his Unders.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Pacers & Bucks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Bucks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Indiana Pacers at +4.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 226.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Pacers vs. Bucks on Sunday

The Bucks have won 4 of their last 5 games at home against divisional opponents

The Over is 32-23 in the Bucks’ matchups against Eastern Conference teams this season

The Pacers have won 4 straight matchups against Eastern Conference Central Division teams

