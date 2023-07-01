Skip navigation
NBA
Toronto Raptors
Gary Trent Jr.
Gary
Trent Jr.
Report: Rockets prioritize Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks in free agency
Houston is the team with the most money to spend this offseason.
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Gary Trent Jr.
TOR
Shooting Guard
#33
Report: Gary Trent Jr to opt in for next season
Gary Trent Jr.
TOR
Shooting Guard
#33
Report: ORL to target Gary Trent Jr. this summer
Gary Trent Jr.
TOR
Shooting Guard
#33
Gary Trent Jr. struggles in 17 minutes vs. Chicago
Gary Trent Jr.
TOR
Shooting Guard
#33
Gary Trent Jr. leads Raptors with 23 points in win
Gary Trent Jr.
TOR
Shooting Guard
#33
Gary Trent Jr. (back) available Wednesday vs. BOS
Report: Rockets prioritize Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks in free agency
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Report Siakam will not re-sign with team that trades for him could tamp down market
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Consensus NBA Mock Draft: The lottery picks, starting with Wembanyama
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
NBA Draft, trade rumors roundup: Minnesota not looking to trade Towns, is Raptors' Siakam available?
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
NBA draft, trade rumors roundup: Wizards wishes, Suns chasing stars, more
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Legendary sixth man Lou Williams officially announces retirement
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
