Bobby Portis talks Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future in Milwaukee, ‘It’s up in the air’

  
Published March 9, 2026 08:54 PM

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo be back with the Milwaukee Bucks next season?

It will be the question of the offseason, and nobody knows the answer — not pundits, not social media influencers, not Antetokounmpo himself, and not his teammates. Here is what Milwaukee’s Bobby Portis said when he was asked about his confidence in Antetokounmpo returning during a recent episode of FanDuel TV’s Run It Back (hat tip Bleacher Report).

“I’m at a five, bro. I’m right there in the middle... for real, it’s up in the air...

“It’s going to be a super lingering thing all summer long, especially leading up into the draft. So, I guess we’ll have to see, but I think it’s right there at that five.”

Antetokounmpo returned to the court last week in an effort to push the Bucks into the postseason, but since then the team is 1-3 and sits four games back of the No. 10 seed with 19 to play. If they miss the play-in, it shows how far away from the contender Antetokounmpo says he wants to play for the Bucks are right now. Antetokounmpo has also said he wants to be a Buck for life and that he loves Milwaukee.

This summer, Milwaukee GM Jon Horst will have three first-round draft picks and some players with tradable salaries — Kyle Kuzma, maybe Portis — to make moves that turn the team back into a threat in the East. That is going to start around the draft.

Ultimately, Milwaukee will talk max contract extension with Antetokounmpo (which he can’t officially sign until Oct. 1), and if he says he will sign it, then he stays. If he says he will not (which most people outside Milwaukee expect), the rumor mill starts up again. Milwaukee could work with him on a trade that works for everyone. Or the Bucks could decide he is too important to the franchise to trade, as Oklahoma City did with Kevin Durant, and hold on to him. Antetokounmpo can be a free agent in the summer of 2027 (he has a player option for the 2027-28 season).

Whatever happens, there will be drama, and even Antetokounmpo’s teammates don’t know how this will play out.

