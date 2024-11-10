 Skip navigation
Pacers even more shorthanded: Aaron Nesmith out until December, Andrew Nembhard at least two weeks

  
Published November 10, 2024 05:15 PM
Philadelphia 76ers v Indiana Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 27: Aaron Nesmith #23 of the Indiana Pacers brings the ball up the court against the Philadelphia 76ers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 27, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The injury bug hitting the NBA hard in the past week — Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Zion Williamson and more — has not spared the Pacers.

Two starters are out: Aaron Nesmith will be out until at least December with a sprained ankle, while Andrew Nembhard will miss at least two weeks with a sprained knee, the team announced.

Expect a lot more run for Ben Sheppard and Bennedict Mathurin, but it’s also more pressure on Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam to step up and fill the gaps on offense.

The Pacers are already without backup centers James Wiseman and Isaiah Jackson for the season, both due to torn Achilles. That has starter Myles Turner stepping up, but the PAcers are looking around on the trade market for a possible backup five for the remainder of the season.

Mentions
