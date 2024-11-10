Pacers even more shorthanded: Aaron Nesmith out until December, Andrew Nembhard at least two weeks

The injury bug hitting the NBA hard in the past week — Kevin Durant, Ja Morant, Zion Williamson and more — has not spared the Pacers.

Two starters are out: Aaron Nesmith will be out until at least December with a sprained ankle, while Andrew Nembhard will miss at least two weeks with a sprained knee, the team announced.

Aaron Nesmith (left ankle sprain) will be out until at least December and Andrew Nembhard (sore left knee) will be out at least two weeks, according to Coach Carlisle. — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) November 10, 2024

Expect a lot more run for Ben Sheppard and Bennedict Mathurin, but it’s also more pressure on Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam to step up and fill the gaps on offense.

"NBA coaching is resourcefulness and problem solving," Rick Carlisle says in response to an injury question. Pacers will have to get very creative. "We haven't had this level of guys out for quite a while." — Tony East (@TonyREast) November 10, 2024

The Pacers are already without backup centers James Wiseman and Isaiah Jackson for the season, both due to torn Achilles. That has starter Myles Turner stepping up, but the PAcers are looking around on the trade market for a possible backup five for the remainder of the season.