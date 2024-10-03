Pelicans’ forward Trey Murphy suffers right hamstring strain, out at least three weeks

This is a rough way to start the season in New Orleans.

Wing Trey Murphy III has suffered a right hamstring strain and is out for at least three weeks (and likely longer), the team announced.

The #Pelicans announced today that forward Trey Murphy III has been diagnosed with a right hamstring strain.



An MRI taken today confirmed the injury, which occurred during yesterday evening’s practice. He will be re-examined in approximately three weeks. pic.twitter.com/eYjFdGOmhL — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) October 3, 2024

Three weeks would have him re-evaluated as the season is about to start. Considering the nature of hamstring injuries and the timing, the Pelicans likely will be very cautious with his return. Which likely means Murphy will miss a handful of games to open the season.

The timing also is a little awkward because Murphy is extension eligible through Oct. 21, although this injury — which he should completely heal from and not be chronic — should not impact extension talks.

Murphy averaged 14.8 points and 4.9 rebounds a game last season coming off knee surgery, and is one of the best shooters on a team largely lacking that skill set. Murphy knocked down 38% of his 3-pointers a season ago.

If this injury lingers into the start of the season (which is likely), it complicates coach Willie Green’s formation of a regular starting lineup. The givens are Dejonte Murray at the point and Zion Williamson as one of the big men. CJ McCollum almost unquestionably will be the starting two guard to open the season, with Murphy ideally at the three once healthy, Brandon Ingram as the four and Zion at center. Green could switch it up and have Murray and McCollum as the guards, Ingram and Zion as the forwards, and a more traditional center in Daniel Theis at the five, with Murphy coming off the bench. One option we could see deeper in the season is the Murry’s — Dejounte and Trey — starting as the guards, then Ingram, Zion and Theis as the frontcourt and McCollum coming off the bench. (All that changes if the Pelicans trade Ingram or can find a quality starting center, two things they tried to do but failed at this offseason.)

While juggling all that will not be easy, that depth does help Green and New Orleans until Murphy returns from this hamstring strain.