 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Lexus Pipe Pro presented by YETI
Brazil’s Filipe Toledo the latest world champion to take break from surfing
The Genesis Invitational - Round One
How to watch: TV times, streams for the Genesis Invitational
SX 2024 Rd 05 Detroit Jett Lawrence cropped.JPG
Jett Lawrence on racing Eli Tomac: “It’s not exactly like the same beast he used to be”
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

oly_sww200im_worlds_final_240212.jpg
Douglass repeats in women’s 200m IM at Worlds
nbc_pft_missedopgreenlawinjutry_240212.jpg
49ers failed to capitalize on chances in SB LVIII
nbc_pft_reidquotes_240212.jpg
Unpacking Reid’s comments on future with Chiefs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Lexus Pipe Pro presented by YETI
Brazil’s Filipe Toledo the latest world champion to take break from surfing
The Genesis Invitational - Round One
How to watch: TV times, streams for the Genesis Invitational
SX 2024 Rd 05 Detroit Jett Lawrence cropped.JPG
Jett Lawrence on racing Eli Tomac: “It’s not exactly like the same beast he used to be”
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

oly_sww200im_worlds_final_240212.jpg
Douglass repeats in women’s 200m IM at Worlds
nbc_pft_missedopgreenlawinjutry_240212.jpg
49ers failed to capitalize on chances in SB LVIII
nbc_pft_reidquotes_240212.jpg
Unpacking Reid’s comments on future with Chiefs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Talk Hawks considering Trae Young trade growing louder

  
Published February 12, 2024 01:52 PM
Houston Rockets v Atlanta Hawks

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 10: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after drawing a foul against the Houston Rockets during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena on February 10, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The rumblings just keep getting louder: The Atlanta Hawks may trade Trae Young this offseason.

It would be a radical change of direction in Atlanta, but the front office is clearly thinking about that pivot. The latest buzz comes from Marc Stein in his Monday Substack newsletter.

“Could the Hawks ultimately decide to keep Dejounte Murray and trade Trae Young in the offseason? I can tell you this much: They’ve certainly convinced various rival teams that a Dejounte In/Trae Out course is going to be legitimately considered...

“Perhaps the more significant reason why Trae Trade Talk has a more tangible feel than ever before: There appears to be a true market forming for Young for really the first time in his six seasons as a Hawk.”

Stein has the Spurs at the top of that list. Victor Wembanyama has San Antonio thinking of speeding up their rebuild timeline and getting a true perimeter playmaker to go with Wembanyama.

The Spurs have circulated for months among prominent league observers as a viable destination for Young’s offensive gifts. In Victor Wembanyama, they also seemingly possess precisely the sort of long and rangy defensive anchor who could mitigate Young’s defensive deficiencies. It is likewise believed in some corners of the league that Young would have interest in South Texas as a destination if he were forced to leave Atlanta.

The Lakers also would be interested, a win-now team looking to spark its 20th-ranked offense and take some of the shot creation load off LeBron James. The Lakers had been interested in Dejounte Murray at the trade deadline for the same reason, but Young is the superior offensive player.

Young is an All-Star this season, averaging 27.1 points and 10.9 assists a game. Why the market was always limited for him was his defense — he’s often disinterested on that end and commits silly fouls — and that has led to questions about building a winner around him because he would be (and has been) targeted in a playoff series. But for teams that think they can overcome that — because they have Wembanyama or Anthony Davis protecting the paint — Young brings elite offensive spark, 3-point shooting and more.

As we move closer to the NBA Draft in June this talk will pick up. Whether or not that talk turns into action is another question — the Hawks have an organizational investment in Young, dating back to the night he was drafted — but the talk is out there and getting louder.

Mentions
Trae Young.png Trae Young Victor-Wembanyama.jpg Victor Wembanyama LeBron James.png LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Primary Logo Los Angeles Lakers San Antonio Spurs Primary Logo San Antonio Spurs Atlanta Hawks Primary Logo Atlanta Hawks