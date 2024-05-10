 Skip navigation
Multiple reports: Suns close to hiring Mike Budenholzer as new coach

  
Published May 10, 2024 01:31 PM
NBA: Playoffs-Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat

Apr 22, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer looks on from the sideline in the third quarter against the Miami Heat during game three of the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

From the moment Frank Vogel was scapegoated and shown the door in Phoenix, reports have come in that Mike Budenholzer was the top target of Suns ownership/management.

According to multiple reports, expect the Suns to make it official in the next few days — Mike Budenholzer will be the new coach of the Phoenix Suns. Nobody is more connected to that team than John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7, and he posted this on X:

Is Budenholzer a good fit in Phoenix?

He is the most accomplished coach available, and that’s more than the 2021 championship ring he led the Bucks to. He turned the Atlanta Hawks franchise around as a head coach, then went to Milwaukee and brought a needed structure and system to their talent, turning them into champions. With all that success, management believes he comes in with enough standing and gravitas to handle the superstar trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal.

However, Budenholzer has a style of play and this Suns roster doesn’t really fit it. First and foremost, Budenholzer’s teams launch a lot of 3-pointers, but Durant/Booker/Beal are masters of the midrange who are more comfortable operating in that area. Plus, there’s just not enough shooting on this roster, getting Grayson Allen back healthy helps (he missed the playoffs), but GM James Jones and company have to find more.

Budenholzer is also a defense-first coach (as was Vogel) who likes to play a drop system — which works great when Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the guys protecting the rim. Phoenix has Jusuf Nurkic — a solid but not elite defender — and not much help on the perimeter. That the Suns finished the season 13th in defense was a credit to Vogel.

While on the outside we may question the fit, the Suns brass loves him and a deal to make him the new coach is coming soon.

