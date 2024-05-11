Watch Andrew Nembhard hit game-winning 3 to give Pacers Game 3 victory

For the third straight game, the Knicks and Pacers went down to the wire — but this time the breaks went the Pacers’ way.

That was capped off by a step-back, game-winning 3 from Andrew Nembhard — who shot 30% from that part of the floor during the regular season but hit the biggest shot of Indiana’s season there on Friday night.

NEMBHARD.

FROM THE PARKING LOT.

FOR THE GAME.



WHAT A FINISH FOR THE PACERS

Indiana hit a couple of free throws and went on to win 111-106 to make it a 2-1 series with Game 4 on Sunday. Tyrese Haliburton scored 35 and Pascal Siakam 26 for Indiana. Donte DiVincenzo led the Knicks with 35 points including seven 3-pointers, tying a franchise record for a playoff game. Jalen Brunson, clearly slowed by his foot issue, still had 26 points for New York.