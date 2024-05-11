 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 17 Salt Lake City Haiden Deegan closeup.jpg
Haiden Deegan: Character Building
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2024 - Day 2
U.S. badminton team for Paris Olympics includes identical twin sisters
AUTO: APR 20 NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
Kyle Busch dealing with ‘new realm of confusion’ with Next Gen car

Top Clips

nbc_indy_nxtindy_240510.jpg
Highlights: Indy NXT Indianapolis GP Race 1
nbc_golf_gc_deskonrory_240510.jpg
McIlroy ‘missed opportunities’ at Quail Hollow
nbc_golf_wellsfargord2hls_240510.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 17 Salt Lake City Haiden Deegan closeup.jpg
Haiden Deegan: Character Building
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2024 - Day 2
U.S. badminton team for Paris Olympics includes identical twin sisters
AUTO: APR 20 NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
Kyle Busch dealing with ‘new realm of confusion’ with Next Gen car

Top Clips

nbc_indy_nxtindy_240510.jpg
Highlights: Indy NXT Indianapolis GP Race 1
nbc_golf_gc_deskonrory_240510.jpg
McIlroy ‘missed opportunities’ at Quail Hollow
nbc_golf_wellsfargord2hls_240510.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Andrew Nembhard hit game-winning 3 to give Pacers Game 3 victory

  
Published May 10, 2024 10:15 PM
New York Knicks v Indiana Pacers - Game Three

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 10: Andrew Nembhard #2 of the Indiana Pacers celebrates after making a three-point basket against the New York Knicks in the last minute of the fourth quarter in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 10, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Getty Images

For the third straight game, the Knicks and Pacers went down to the wire — but this time the breaks went the Pacers’ way.

That was capped off by a step-back, game-winning 3 from Andrew Nembhard — who shot 30% from that part of the floor during the regular season but hit the biggest shot of Indiana’s season there on Friday night.

Indiana hit a couple of free throws and went on to win 111-106 to make it a 2-1 series with Game 4 on Sunday. Tyrese Haliburton scored 35 and Pascal Siakam 26 for Indiana. Donte DiVincenzo led the Knicks with 35 points including seven 3-pointers, tying a franchise record for a playoff game. Jalen Brunson, clearly slowed by his foot issue, still had 26 points for New York.

Mentions
Andrew Nembhard.png Andrew Nembhard New York Knicks Primary Logo New York Knicks Indiana Pacers Primary Logo Indiana Pacers