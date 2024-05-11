Watch Andrew Nembhard hit game-winning 3 to give Pacers Game 3 victory
For the third straight game, the Knicks and Pacers went down to the wire — but this time the breaks went the Pacers’ way.
That was capped off by a step-back, game-winning 3 from Andrew Nembhard — who shot 30% from that part of the floor during the regular season but hit the biggest shot of Indiana’s season there on Friday night.
Indiana hit a couple of free throws and went on to win 111-106 to make it a 2-1 series with Game 4 on Sunday. Tyrese Haliburton scored 35 and Pascal Siakam 26 for Indiana. Donte DiVincenzo led the Knicks with 35 points including seven 3-pointers, tying a franchise record for a playoff game. Jalen Brunson, clearly slowed by his foot issue, still had 26 points for New York.