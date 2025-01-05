Watch Anthony Edwards score career-high 53 points, it’s not enough as Timberwolves fall to Pistons

Anthony Edwards took it upon himself to lift up a struggling Timberwolves offense and put on a show Saturday night, scoring a career-high 53 points with 10 made 3-pointers.

Anthony Edwards left it all on the floor in Detroit 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bx5uADak31 — NBA (@NBA) January 5, 2025

It wasn’t enough, the Timberwolves lost to the Pistons in Detroit 119-105.

The defeated body language of the Timberwolves players lept through the screen (and was reported by those in the building). The offense has looked clogged with two isolation players who want to be at or get to the rim in Edwards and Julius Randle. The Pistons didn’t have much success, but other teams are doubling Edwards and daring anyone else on Minnesota to beat them. A very loud segment of Timberwolves fans wants to see Naz Reid start and have Randle come off the bench, but coach Chris Finch pushed back on this.

Finch continued: "I don't think I'm being particularly stubborn. There's a chain reaction to everything you do. There are other combinations and things that go on on the floor that are just as important if not more so than the starting lineup." — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) January 5, 2025

Things are staying the same, but it’s good to see an aggressive and attacking Edwards start to get his.

Cade Cunningham scored 40 points with nine assists for a Pistons team that has won 6-of-7.