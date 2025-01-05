 Skip navigation
Watch Anthony Edwards score career-high 53 points, it’s not enough as Timberwolves fall to Pistons

  
Published January 5, 2025 10:54 AM
Minnesota Timberwolves v Detroit Pistons

DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 4: Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves drives to the basket during the game against the Detroit Pistons on January 4, 2025 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE (Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Anthony Edwards took it upon himself to lift up a struggling Timberwolves offense and put on a show Saturday night, scoring a career-high 53 points with 10 made 3-pointers.

It wasn’t enough, the Timberwolves lost to the Pistons in Detroit 119-105.

The defeated body language of the Timberwolves players lept through the screen (and was reported by those in the building). The offense has looked clogged with two isolation players who want to be at or get to the rim in Edwards and Julius Randle. The Pistons didn’t have much success, but other teams are doubling Edwards and daring anyone else on Minnesota to beat them. A very loud segment of Timberwolves fans wants to see Naz Reid start and have Randle come off the bench, but coach Chris Finch pushed back on this.

Things are staying the same, but it’s good to see an aggressive and attacking Edwards start to get his.

Cade Cunningham scored 40 points with nine assists for a Pistons team that has won 6-of-7.

