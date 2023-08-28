 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Zaquan Patterson.jpg
2024 All-American Zaquan Patterson Commits to Miami
CPKC Women's Open - Round Two
Lewis names three captain’s picks for U.S. Solheim Cup team
AUTO: SEP 04 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500
Playoff primer: Everything to know before the Southern 500

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_stanfordhit_230828.jpg
Stanford discusses challenges of Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_gt_zhangyin_230828.jpg
Zhang, Yin preview 2023 Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_gt_rexlav_230828.jpg
Does Europe have the ‘upper hand’ in Ryder Cup?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Zaquan Patterson.jpg
2024 All-American Zaquan Patterson Commits to Miami
CPKC Women's Open - Round Two
Lewis names three captain’s picks for U.S. Solheim Cup team
AUTO: SEP 04 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500
Playoff primer: Everything to know before the Southern 500

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_stanfordhit_230828.jpg
Stanford discusses challenges of Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_gt_zhangyin_230828.jpg
Zhang, Yin preview 2023 Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_gt_rexlav_230828.jpg
Does Europe have the ‘upper hand’ in Ryder Cup?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Anthony Edwards yell back at fan after made free throw

  
Published August 28, 2023 01:31 PM
2023 FIBA World Cup - USA Men's National Team v Greece

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - AUGUST 28: Anthony Edwards of the USA Men’s Senior National Team calls a play against Greece as part of the 2023 FIBA World Cup on August 28, 2023 at Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

One highlight in an almost routine World Cup win by Team USA over Greece was one Greek fan trying to distract USA shooters by going full-on Diar DeRozan.

This fan screamed to distract USA free throw shooters. As the USA was running away with things in the third quarter, Anthony Edwards gave it back to him.

Edwards has been the best player on Team USA, but he’s also a guy who plays better when he’s loose and having fun. No need to worry about that right now, which is good because there are some real challenges ahead for the Americans deep in this tournament.

With the win over Greece on Monday, Team USA clinched a spot in the next round of the World Cup. The Americans are 2-0 and have won their games by a combined 55 points.

Mentions
Anthony-Edwards.jpg Anthony Edwards Minnesota Timberwolves Primary Logo Minnesota Timberwolves