Watch Anthony Edwards yell back at fan after made free throw

One highlight in an almost routine World Cup win by Team USA over Greece was one Greek fan trying to distract USA shooters by going full-on Diar DeRozan.

This fan screamed to distract USA free throw shooters. As the USA was running away with things in the third quarter, Anthony Edwards gave it back to him.

Anthony Edwards gives it back to the shouting fan 🤣#FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/wN4e8ukPDC — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) August 28, 2023

Edwards has been the best player on Team USA, but he’s also a guy who plays better when he’s loose and having fun. No need to worry about that right now, which is good because there are some real challenges ahead for the Americans deep in this tournament.

With the win over Greece on Monday, Team USA clinched a spot in the next round of the World Cup. The Americans are 2-0 and have won their games by a combined 55 points.