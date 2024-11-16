 Skip navigation
Watch De’Aaron Fox score franchise-record 60, it’s still not enough to beat Timberwolves

  
Published November 16, 2024 08:05 AM
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Sacramento Kings

Nov 15, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) walks up the court during overtime against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

De’Aaron Fox was an unstoppable force — he erupted for 60 points Friday night, a personal and Sacramento Kings franchise record. He was clutch in doing it, scoring 26 of those points in the final 17 minutes of the game.

All that wasn’t enough.

Not on a night the Minnesota Timberwolves had it going and got 36 from Anthony Edwards — including the dagger in overtime.

Minnesota got the 130-126 win in overtime. After the game, there was nothing but praise for Fox.

“He’s an All-Star and the sky is the limit for him,” Kings coach Mike B He knew we needed help and he put us on his back, and he almost carried us to the finish line, but he did everything in his power and it was a spectacular performance by him.”

It’s a tough loss for the Kings, who have played well to start the season and are now tied with the Timberwolves at 7-6.

