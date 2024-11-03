 Skip navigation
Watch Donovan Mitchell hit game-winner to beat Bucks, keep Cavaliers perfect

  
Published November 2, 2024 11:25 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers v Milwaukee Bucks

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 02: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrates after making the game winning basket against the Milwaukee Bucks during the fourth quarter of a game at Fiserv Forum on November 02, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Damian Lillard was on a mission to end the Bucks’ four-game losing streak — he drained 10 3-pointers and had 39 points when he hit this stepback midrange jumper to put Milwaukee up one on undefeated Cleveland.

But that left 9.8 seconds on the clock, enough time for Donovan Mitchell to hit the game-winner for Cleveland.

Gary Trent Jr. defended that well, but better offense beat good defense.

People are reaching for the panic button in Milwaukee as the Bucks fall to 1-5 on the season despite 41 points and nine assists by Lillard, and a near triple-double by Giannis Antetokounmpo of 34 points, 16 boards and nine assists.

Cleveland is now 7-0 on the young season behind 30 from Mitchell leading a deeper, more balanced scoring attack by the Cavaliers.

