Watch Donovan Mitchell hit game-winner to beat Bucks, keep Cavaliers perfect

Damian Lillard was on a mission to end the Bucks’ four-game losing streak — he drained 10 3-pointers and had 39 points when he hit this stepback midrange jumper to put Milwaukee up one on undefeated Cleveland.

DAME PUTS THE BUCKS UP 1



9.8 SECONDS LEFT

But that left 9.8 seconds on the clock, enough time for Donovan Mitchell to hit the game-winner for Cleveland.

SPIDA GIVES THE CAVS BACK THE LEAD



0.3 remaining

Gary Trent Jr. defended that well, but better offense beat good defense.

People are reaching for the panic button in Milwaukee as the Bucks fall to 1-5 on the season despite 41 points and nine assists by Lillard, and a near triple-double by Giannis Antetokounmpo of 34 points, 16 boards and nine assists.

Cleveland is now 7-0 on the young season behind 30 from Mitchell leading a deeper, more balanced scoring attack by the Cavaliers.