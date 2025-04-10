 Skip navigation
Dwight Howard to play in BIG3 this summer

  
Published April 10, 2025 01:49 PM

Dwight Howard is headed to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

But first, he is going to play in the Big3 this summer.

“On behalf of the entire league, I want to be the first one to welcome Dwight Howard to the BIG3,” league co-founder Ice Cube said in a statement. “His legacy speaks for itself, and he still has fun playing the game. We all know that Dwight Howard can do more on the basketball court than he was able to show in the NBA. So, it’s going to be nice to see him open up his game and show his all-around skills on the court in the BIG3.

“He’s a perfect fit for the league, not just because of his athleticism and size but also due to our shared desire to grow the game of basketball around the world. We are honored that he has chosen to bring his game and star power to the BIG3. I look forward to seeing him challenge our 3-on-3 stars this summer and see if he can win himself another Championship.”

Howard had an impressive Hall of Fame career in 18 NBA seasons. He was a three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner, an eight-time All-NBA, and he led the Orlando Magic to the NBA Finals, then won a ring in the bubble with the Lakers.

Howard will play for the Los Angeles Riot as the BIG3 moves to a city-based format for the first time (it had been more of a barnstorming tour style in previous years). Howard joins coach Nick Young and co-captains Jordan Crawford and Elijah Stewart on the team.

This year the BIG3 will debut eight all-new teams representing home markets in Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, the DMV metropolitan area (Washington D.C.), Houston, Los Angeles and Miami.

It will be good just to see Howard back on the court and hooping again.