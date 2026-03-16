How to watch LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets: TV, live stream info for tonight’s game

Tonight’s Peacock NBA Monday slate features an exciting tripleheader. First, at 7:00 PM ET, it’s a showdown between two of the hottest teams when the Orlando Magic take on the Atlanta Hawks. At 9:30 PM, the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center, followed by a San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Clipper match up at 10:00 PM ET. Live coverage begins at 6:00 PM with NBA Showtime on NBC and Peacock.

See below for additional information on how to watch tonight’s tripleheader. Follow all of the NBA action on NBCSN and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

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LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets Game Preview:

The Lakers extended their win streak to five games after a statement 127-125 overtime victory against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

Austin Reaves forced extra minutes after rebounding his intentionally missed free throw, and it was Luka Doncic who sealed the win, hitting a baseline fadeaway with 0.5 seconds left.

LeBron James was back in the lineup after missing three consecutive games. He played a season-high 40 minutes, finishing with 17 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists.

“I think it feels like we’re coalescing right now in a really nice way. Still got a long way to go… but certainly optimistic with how we handled this stretch of games. ... It’s big time,” said Lakers head coach JJ Redick after the win.

The Lakers are currently third in the Western Conference with a 0.5 lead on the Rockets.

Tonight’s game is the second of three meetings between the two teams who will face off again this Wednesday night. Houston won the first matchup on Christmas Day. The Lakers will need to win both games to claim the tiebreaker over the Rockets.

James and Kevin Durant will face off for the 45th time tonight. The two superstars have combined for 6 championships, 38 All-Star appearances, 32 All-NBA teams, and 76,368 points over the course of their careers.

How to watch LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets:

When: Monday, March 16

Monday, March 16 Where: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

Toyota Center, Houston, Texas Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Live Stream: NBCSN and Peacock

What other NBA games are on Peacock tonight?

Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks - 7:00 PM ET on NBCSN and Peacock

San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Clippers - 10:00 PM ET on Peacock

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. Sunday Night Basketball coverage will also be available on NBC and Peacock. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

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NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule:

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