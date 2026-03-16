How to watch Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks: TV, live stream info for tonight’s game

Tonight’s Peacock NBA Monday slate features an exciting tripleheader. First, at 7:00 PM ET, the Atlanta Hawks host the Orlando Magic. At 9:30 PM, the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center, followed by a San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Clipper match up at 10:00 PM ET. Live coverage begins at 6:00 PM with NBA Showtime on NBC and Peacock.

See below for additional information on how to watch tonight’s tripleheader. Follow all of the NBA action on NBCSN and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

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Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks Game Preview:

With less than a month left in the regular season, the Magic and Hawks — two of the league’s hottest teams — continue to fight for one of the top 6 playoffs spots and look to avoid the Play-In Tournament.

Orlando has won it’s last seven consecutive games and sits two games behind Cleveland for the 4 seed in the East. Atlanta has won nine straight — which is the longest active streak in the league — and is currently two games back of Toronto for the sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot in the East.

Tonight’s contest is the third of four meetings between the Magic and Hawks this season. Atlanta won the first two match ups on October 24 and November 4.

How to watch Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks:

When: Monday, March 16

Monday, March 16 Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Live Stream: NBCSN and Peacock

What other NBA games are on Peacock tonight?

Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets- 9:30 PM ET on NBCSN and Peacock

San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Clippers - 10:00 PM ET on Peacock

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. Sunday Night Basketball coverage will also be available on NBC and Peacock. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

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NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule:

Click here to see the full list of NBA games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

What devices does Peacock support?

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