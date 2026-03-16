How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Clippers: TV, live stream info for tonight’s game

Tonight’s Peacock NBA Monday slate features an exciting tripleheader. First, at 7:00 PM ET, the Orlando Magic go head-to-head with the Atlanta Hawks. At 9:30 PM, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Kevin Durant and Houston Rockets at Toyota Center, followed by a San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Clippers match up at 10:00 PM ET. Live coverage begins at 6:00 PM with NBA Showtime on NBC and Peacock.

See below for additional information on how to watch tonight’s tripleheader. Follow all of the NBA action on NBCSN and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

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San Antonio Spurs vs LA Clippers Game Preview:

Ten days ago, the Spurs overcame a 25-point deficit in the the second half to defeat the Clippers 116-112, in a game that tied for the largest comeback in the NBA this season. Tonight, both teams meet again for the second of three meetings this season.

San Antonio, currently second in the Western Conference, has won 17 of it’s last 19 games and is looking to snap a six-season playoff drought.

The Clippers currently sit eighth in the West. They’ve won six of their last eight games and are 28-12 in their last 40 games, a major turnaround from starting the season 6-21.

Kawhi Leonard has been leading the charge for the Clippers. The 14-year NBA veteran is averaging a career-high 28.3 points per game, while also leading the team in rebounds.

Leonard set a franchise record on Saturday, scoring 20+ points in 45 straight games, but left the game with a left ankle injury. He is listed as a game-time decision for tonight.

How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs LA Clippers:

When: Monday, March 16

Monday, March 16 Where: Intuit Dome, Inglewood, CA

Intuit Dome, Inglewood, CA Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Live Stream: NBCSN and Peacock

What other NBA games are on Peacock tonight?

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. Sunday Night Basketball coverage will also be available on NBC and Peacock. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

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NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule:

Click here to see the full list of NBA games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

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