Lakers at Rockets prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for March 16

The Los Angeles Lakers (42-25) travel to Houston to take on the Rockets (41-25) in the second of a doubleheader on Peacock.

The Lakers and Rockets are the No. 3 and 4 seeds in the West. Los Angeles is a 0.5 game had of Houston, so this game will determine who is ahead of who. The Rockets are 1.0 game had of the Nuggets and Timberwolves, so a loss is more detrimental in the standings for Houston, but both would be in jeopardy of moving down the poll.

Los Angeles has won five-straight game and Luka Doncic has been on tear in that span! Doncic is averaging 38.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 8.4 assists in that five-game span, including a 51-point performance against the Bulls and 44 points against the Pacers. The Lakers lost its only meeting versus the Rockets this season by 23 points as they held Doncic to 25 points.

Houston is 4-4 in the past eight games and ranks 23rd in offensive net rating, 21st in defensive net rating, and second-to-last in true shooing percentage (55.1%) in that span. The Rockets are in the second game of a five-game home stand and the first of two meetings versus the Lakers as they play on Monday Night and Wednesday night.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

After 24 years, the NBA is back on NBC and Peacock, combining the nostalgia of an iconic era with the innovative future of basketball coverage. The NBA on NBC YouTube channel delivers fans must-see highlights, analysis, and exclusive and unique content.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Magic at Hawks

Date: Monday, March 16, 2026

Monday, March 16, 2026 Time: 9:30 PM EST

9:30 PM EST Site: Toyota Center

Toyota Center City: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Network/Streaming: Peacock

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest NBA Player News for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Game Odds: Lakers at Rockets

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Houston Rockets (-135), Los Angeles Lakers (+114)

Houston Rockets (-135), Los Angeles Lakers (+114) Spread: Houston -2.5

Houston -2.5 Total: 226.5 points

This game opened Rockets -2.5 with the Total set at 225.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Lakers at Rockets

Los Angeles Lakers

PG Luka Doncic

SG Austin Reaves

SF Marcus Smart

PF LeBron James

C Deandre Ayton

Houston Rockets

PG Amen Thompson

SG Tari Eason

SF Kevin Durant

PF Jabari Smith

C Alperen Sengun

Injury Report: Lakers at Rockets

Los Angeles Lakers

Maxi Kleber (lumbar) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game

Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun (back) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game

(back) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game Jae’Sean Tate (knee) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Lakers at Rockets

Houston is 29-37 ATS, ranking 7th-worst

Houston is 12-19 ATS at home, ranking 2nd-worst, and 12-18 ATS as a home favorite, which is 3rd-worst

Houston is 37-28-1 to the Under, ranking 7th-best

Houston is 20-10-1 to the Under, ranking 4th-best

Los Angeles is 38-29 ATS, ranking 7th-best

Los Angeles is 17-15 ATS as the road team, but 6-9 ATS as a road underdog, ranking 5th-worst

The Lakers are 35-32 to the Over, ranking 7th-best, but are 18-14 to the Under as the road team

Los Angeles is 8-7 to the Under as a road underdog

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Lakers and Rockets’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Lakers’ Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Lakers’ Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Lakers +2.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Lakers +2.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 226.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: