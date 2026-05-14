NBA upholds referee made ‘correct no call’ on late-game collision between Ausar Thompson, Jarrett Allen

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: New York Liberty at Portland Fire
WNBA foul calls rise slightly as the league cracks down on physical play
PGA: PGA Championship - First Round
Rory McIlroy has a bad finish for a rough start at the PGA Championship
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Baltimore Orioles
Fantasy baseball hitter targets: Spencer Steer, Casey Schmitt pop on Process+ leaderboard

Top Clips

nbc_nba_topbronbuckets_260514.jpg
LeBron’s top plays from the NBA Playoffs
nbc_nba_enjoy_moreyoutrumors_260514.jpg
What’s next for 76ers after Morey firing?
nbc_mlb_sdpseapromo_rev_260514.jpg
Tatis Jr. vs Rodriguez in Sunday Night Baseball

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: New York Liberty at Portland Fire
WNBA foul calls rise slightly as the league cracks down on physical play
PGA: PGA Championship - First Round
Rory McIlroy has a bad finish for a rough start at the PGA Championship
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Baltimore Orioles
Fantasy baseball hitter targets: Spencer Steer, Casey Schmitt pop on Process+ leaderboard

Top Clips

nbc_nba_topbronbuckets_260514.jpg
LeBron’s top plays from the NBA Playoffs
nbc_nba_enjoy_moreyoutrumors_260514.jpg
What’s next for 76ers after Morey firing?
nbc_mlb_sdpseapromo_rev_260514.jpg
Tatis Jr. vs Rodriguez in Sunday Night Baseball

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

NBA Playoff Highlights

NBA upholds referee made ‘correct no call’ on late-game collision between Ausar Thompson, Jarrett Allen

  
Published May 14, 2026 07:45 PM

It looked like a foul at the end of regulation: Ausar Thompson stripped Donovan Mitchell before Mitchell could get a shot off, leading to a loose ball, and in the scramble to get it, 30 feet from the basket, Jarrett Allen collides with Thompson. It looks like a foul on Allen. Crew Chief Tony Brothers is standing feet away and chooses not to blow his whistle.

The NBA backed up Brothers in its Last Two Minute report, saying he made a “correct no call.” From the report:

Allen (CLE) and Thompson (DET) legally step to the same spot while pursuing the loose ball [before either player has possession], and both lose their balance from the marginal contact.

That echoes what Brother’s said after the game.

“During live play, both players were going for the ball and there was incidental contact with the legs with no player having possession of the ball,” Brothers told a pool reporter.

That’s not how Pistons’ coach J.B. Bickerstaff saw it.

“He fouled Ausar. Clear. He trips him when he’s going for a loose ball. In any game situation, that’s tough,” Bickerstaff said.

Cleveland had come from nine points down in the final three minutes and, after that play, the game went to overtime, where the Cavaliers prevailed 117-113. Cleveland leads the series 3-2 and can close it out on their home floor Friday night.

Mentions
CLE_Allen_Jarrett.jpg Jarrett Allen DET_Thompson_Ausar.jpg Ausar Thompson
Best of the NBA