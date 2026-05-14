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NBA Playoff Highlights

Bulls’ Josh Giddey, Kings’ Keegan Murray both undergo ankle surgery, should be ready for training camp

  
Published May 14, 2026 12:05 PM

Sacramento Kings guard Keegan Murrand and Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey both underwent ankle surgeries this week, and both are expected to be back for the start of the season.

Giddey has been bothered on-and-off by ankle issues for a couple of years and had arthroscopic surgery on his ankle to clean that up, the team reported.

Giddey was limited to 54 games last season, primarily due to a hamstring injury. Giddey is coming off a career year, where he averaged 17 points, 9.1 assists and 8.3 rebounds (8.3) per game (all career highs) while shooting 36.4% from 3-point range. The Bulls reached an extension with him last year and he is locked in for three more seasons at $75 million.

Murray had surgery to remove loose bodies from his ankle, reports James Ham of The Kings’ Beat. Murray is expected to be back on the basketball court in six to eight weeks and will be back for training camp, according to the report.

Murray had missed time starting in January with a sprained ankle. He came back for four games in February, aggravated the injury and was out for the remainder of the season. Due to ankle and other health issues earlier in the season, Murray played in just 23 games for the Kings last season, averaged 14 points per game, and struggled with his shot due to all the injuries.

He is locked in with the team, having signed a five-year, $140 million extension off his rookie contract that kicks in next season.

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CHI_Giddey_Josh.jpg Josh Giddey SAC_Murray_Keegan.jpg Keegan Murray
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