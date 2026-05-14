2026 NBA Draft Combine: Measurements of star players, notes on standout performances

It’s been touted as one of the best, deepest draft classes in more than a decade. A class that will change the course of multiple franchises.

Can it? The class’ elite players — AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer and on down the list — have been under the spotlight in Chicago this week at the NBA Draft Combine. They were measured, had their vertical leap tested, underwent a medical screening and spoke with teams in brief (20-minute) interviews.

What did we see from the top prospects? Here are some notes on them and other things that drew scouts’ eyes at the combine. Just a reminder: Don’t overvalue what happens in Chicago, especially with the top players. These measurements do not matter nearly as much as what the scouts and GMs have seen already in person and on tape from games and practices. What matters most for all the players is the medical reports and interviews. The impact of the combine is greater further down the draft board, where a player can get noticed and move up or down, something much more difficult in the lottery.

AJ Dybantsa

He officially measured 6'8.5" tall (barefoot), with a 7-foot wingspan and an 8'10" standing reach, all about what was expected. What stood out was his 42-inch max vertical leap, which was an impressive fourth-best in the combine and clearly the best of any of the top-10 projected picks.

Dybantsa also stood out because he wore a suit to his interviews with teams (he met with all the teams with top five picks), reports Josh Robbins at The Athletic.

“I had interviews this morning with different teams, and I mean, I never had a job before,” Dybantsa told reporters on Wednesday. “I was 13 (when I) started taking basketball serious. But this is like my first job interview. So my dad’s kind of like, [You know, this is your job interview. So come professional, come in a suit.’”

Darryn Peterson

Peterson’s measurements matched up with previous ones: 6'4.5" tall (barefoot), with a 6'10" wingspan and 8'7" standing reach — elite numbers for a guard.

In speaking with the media, Peterson pushed back on the idea that he wants or needs to play point guard. That’s important if he does go No. 2 to Utah, where he would share the backcourt with Keyonte George (or if Washington took him No. 1, as they already have Trae Young).

Darryn Peterson showcasing his skills at the 2026 AWS NBA Draft Combine 👏



Here are his unofficial scores:



Standing Vert - 31.50"

Max Vertical - 37.50"

Pro Lane Drill - 11.170 seconds

3/4 Court Sprint - 3.160 seconds

Shuttle Run - 6.021 seconds

Spot Up 3s: 19/25 3PM pic.twitter.com/T1GV2lciIT — NBA Future Starts Now (@nbafuturenow) May 13, 2026

Cameron Boozer

The Duke standout posted measurements that help the case he can not only play the four but some small-ball five: 6'8.25 height, 7'1.5" wingspan, and an impressive 9-foot standing reach. While some have questioned his athleticism at the NBA level, he had a 35-inch vertical leap.

As for why he should be a top pick, Boozer told reporters it was more mental than physical (quote via Josh Robbins at The Athletic).

“I think my mind, for sure. My feel for the game is elite. My competitiveness, my will to win, I think those are the biggest things that are going to translate.”

Caleb Wilson

League sources NBC Sports has spoken with continue to say there is a top four in this draft, with North Carolina’s Wilson in the group with Dybantsa, Peterson and Boozer, and then there is a tier break to the run on guards that will follow.

Wilson measured 6'9.25 tall with a big 7-foot wingspan and a 9-foot standing reach, and he had an impressive 39.5-inch max vertical leap. He also came in at 211 pounds, he’s got to put on some muscle to be a big in the NBA. Wilson showed he has recovered from his thumb injury and has some shooting range.

Caleb Wilson was not missing during the shooting drills 🎯@CalebWilson2025 goes 4/4 from the top of the three! pic.twitter.com/ZZNxIVXDJ2 — NBA Future Starts Now (@nbafuturenow) May 13, 2026

Other players of note

• Guard Darius Acuff measured 6'2" tall and with a 6'7" wingspan — better numbers than many expected — and that will boost his case and comfort the GMs considering him in the 5-6 range of the draft (there’s a lot of speculation he goes to the Clippers at No. 5 and pairs with Darius Garland). The question isn’t whether he can score the ball, the question is his defense. But teams love his game.

• Houston guard Kingston Flemmings didn’t blow anyone away with his measurements (6'2.5" height, 6'3.5" wingspan), but he impressed with his athleticism, like a 40.5" vertical leap) and shooting 19-of-25 from beyond the arc in that shooting drill. He and Acuff are expected to go in the top six.

• Baylor guard Cameron Carr has had a standout combine. He was already a projected first-round pick — he went 18th to Charlotte in the first NBC Sports mock draft — but may have moved up to the lottery showing off a 42.5-inch vertical leap and finishing near the top of the class in all the agility drills. The man showed in college that he can get buckets, but he dropped 30 in the second scrimmage he participated in and has shown real range with his shot.

• Michigan’s Yaxel Lendeborg has looked NBA-ready. His measurements were the same as a year ago (when he went through the combine then decided to return to Ann Arbor) but his agility and shooting were improved. We had him going 12th in the NBC Sports mock draft, and that may be too low.

Yaxel Lendeborg goes 5/5 🪣@Yaxel_Lendeborg looking like he’s at home from the top of the key 🏠 pic.twitter.com/u7zycuy6B3 — NBA Future Starts Now (@nbafuturenow) May 13, 2026

• Speaking of Michigan, center Aday Mara turned heads with a 7'3" height and 9'9" standing reach (tied with Mark Williams for the second-longest standing reach in Combine history. Those are numbers close to Zach Eddy, and a lot of teams could use a Zach Eddy. The NBC Sports mock draft had Mara going in the top 10 and that may not change now.

• Cincinnati center Baba Miller turned a few heads with impressive measurements — 6'10.5" tall, 7'2" wingspan, 9'3" standing reach — then he went out and led the first scrimmage with 20 points. He’s projected as a mid-second round pick but could be moving up.

• Koa Peat had a rough combine, not measuring particularly tall (6'7") for a forward and shooting 6-of-25 on spot-up 3-pointers. Don’t be surprised if he chooses to return to Arizona (or another college) for a season, then try the draft again next year.

• Morez Johnson, another national champion from Michigan, had a strong camp showing off his combination of size (6'9" with an 8'11" reach) and athleticism, as highlighted by a 39-inch vertical leap, and he was solid shooting from 3 (something he did not do a lot of for the Wolverines).

