Pistons vs Cavaliers Game 6 Round 2 NBA Playoffs predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, best bets on May 15

Cleveland has now won three-straight in the series and are at home for Game 6 up 3-2 with a chance to send Detroit packing. The Cavaliers’ Game 5 win in Detroit was Cleveland’s first road win of the playoffs.

Cleveland is 6-0 at home in the playoffs, but the Cavaliers are 1-1 in series clinching games this postseason after losing to Toronto in Game 6 and winning Game 7. Over the last three games versus Detroit, the Cavaliers average 115.0 points per game, shot 48.7% from the field, and 36% from three. James Harden scored a playoff-high and team-high 30 points with 14 free throws, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Detroit has its backs against the wall yet again. After falling behind 3-1 to Orlando in the first round, Detroit rattled off three straight wins to claim the series, so the Pistons are familiar with this spot. Cade Cunningham scored a personal series-high 39 points in Game 5, which was needed since Detroit was without Duncan Robinson and received minimal help from its role players. The Pistons have three players on the injury report ahead of Game 6 compared to zero for the Cavaliers.

Let’s take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Live: Cavaliers vs. Pistons

Date: Friday, May 15, 2026

Friday, May 15, 2026 Time: 7:00 PM EST

7:00 PM EST Site: Rocket Arena

Rocket Arena City: Cleveland, OH

Cleveland, OH Network/Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

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Game Odds: Cavaliers vs. Pistons

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Detroit Pistons (+145), Cleveland Cavaliers (-175)

Detroit Pistons (+145), Cleveland Cavaliers (-175) Spread: Cavaliers -3.5

Cavaliers -3.5 Total: 209.5 points

This game opened Cavaliers -3.5 with the Total set at 210.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Cavaliers vs. Pistons

Cleveland Cavaliers

PG James Harden

SG Donovan Mitchell

SF Dean Wade

PF Evan Mobley

C Jarrett Allen

Detroit Pistons

PG Cade Cunningham

SG Duncan Robinson (questionable)

SF Ausar Thompson

PF Tobias Harris

C Jalen Duren

Injury Report: Pistons vs. Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers

None

Detroit Pistons

Kevin Huerter (hip) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for Game 6. Huerter played 3 minutes in Game 5 and had one assist.

is listed as for Game 6. Huerter played 3 minutes in Game 5 and had one assist. Duncan Robinson (back) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for Game 6. Robinson missed Game 5.

is listed as for Game 6. Robinson missed Game 5. Caris LeVert (heel) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for Game 6. LeVert played 24 minutes and scored 7 points in Game 5.

Important stats, trends and insights: Pistons vs. Magic

Detroit is 49-45 ATS

Detroit is 23-23 ATS on the road and 9-3 ATS as a road underdog, ranking third-best

Detroit is 49-44-1 to the Under and 24-21-1 to the Under as the road team

Detroit is 6-5-1 to the Over as a road underdog

Cleveland has the second worst ATS record at 39-55

Cleveland is 21-26 ATS at home, ranking fifth-worst

Cleveland is 25-22 to the Under at home and 23-21 to the Under as a home favorite

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s Cavaliers and Pistons’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Cavaliers’ Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Cavaliers’ Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Cavaliers -3.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Cavaliers -3.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 209.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

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