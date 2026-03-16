Magic at Hawks prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for March 16

The Orlando Magic (38-28) and Atlanta Hawks (36-31) meet on Peacock in the first of a doubleheader. Atlanta has won both meetings versus Orlando and both teams enter as two of the hottest squads in the NBA. Atlanta has won nine-straight games, while Orlando is victorious in the past seven.

The Hawks are winners in the past nine games beating only one team with a winning record in that span (76ers). Atlanta has won both against Orlando earlier this season back in October and November by four and 15 points. The Hawks are on the final game of a five-game home stand before they travel to Dallas and Houston.

Orlando has won seven consecutive games and beat three playoff teams in that span (Cavaliers, Heat, Timberwolves). The Magic are rated as the 9th-best offense during March and the 4th-best defense. Orlando is sporting the 9th-best turnover to assist ratio and 8th-best true shooting percentage as well in that span.

The Hawks are 9th in the Eastern Conference and a 0.5 game back from the 76ers for 8th and 1.5 back of the Heat for the 7th spot. For the Magic, they have crept into the No. 5 seed in the East and are a 0.5 game ahead of the Raptors and 1.0 game ahead of the Heat. This is a monumental matchup for both teams to continue their climb in the Eastern Conference.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Live: Magic at Hawks

Date: Monday, March 16, 2026

Monday, March 16, 2026 Time: 7 PM EST

7 PM EST Site: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena City: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Network/Streaming: Peacock

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Game Odds: Magic at Hawks

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Atlanta Hawks (-148), Orlando Magic (+124)

Atlanta Hawks (-148), Orlando Magic (+124) Spread: Atlanta -3.5

Atlanta -3.5 Total: 231.5 points

This game opened Magic -1.5 with the Total set at 230.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Magic at Hawks

Atlanta Hawks

PG CJ McCollum

SG Nickeil Alexander-Walker

SF Dyson Daniels

PF Jalen Johnson

C Onyeka Okoungwu

Orlando Magic

PG Jalen Suggs

SG Desmond Bane

SF Tristan De Silva

PF Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

Injury Report: Magic at Hawks

Orlando Magic

Anthony Black (abdomen) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game

(abdomen) is listed as OUT for tonight’s game Jhett Howard (illness) has been ruled QUESTIONABLE of tonight’s game

(illness) has been ruled QUESTIONABLE of tonight’s game Jonathan Issac (knee sprain) has been ruled OUT for tonight’s game

Atlanta Hawks

Jonathan Kuminga (knee) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Magic at Hawks

Orlando is 30-36 ATS, ranking 10th-worst

Orlando is 15-16 ATS on the road and 9-7 ATS a road underdog

Orlando is 7-9 on the ML as a road underdog

Orlando is 35-31 to the Over, ranking 5th-best

Orlando is 16-15 to the Under on the road

Atlanta is 35-32 ATS and 35-32 to the Under

Atlanta is 16-18 ATS at home and 9-11 ATS as a home favorite

Atlanta is 21-13 to the Under at home, ranking 8th-best

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Magic and Hawks’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Magic Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Magic Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Magic +3.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Magic +3.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 231.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

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