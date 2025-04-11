 Skip navigation
Top News

NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals
Capitals beat the Hurricanes in a shootout to secure the 1st playoff seed in the Eastern Conference
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates
Braves OF Ronald Acuña Jr. to have knee reevaluated as the slugger works to return to lineup
nbc_smx_insidersmxfacts_250410.jpg
Supercross 2025 Philadelphia preview: Top finishes, previous winners, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

workday_site.jpg
Augusta could be ‘torture chamber’ on Friday
nbc_golf_schefflerclip_250410.jpg
Scheffler again played all the right shots in Rd 1
nbc_golf_abergintv_250410.jpg
Åberg: Played disciplined round to open Masters

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Anthony Edwards score 44, Timberwolves put up 52 in third quarter, beat Grizzlies

  
Published April 11, 2025 01:30 AM
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Memphis Grizzlies

Apr 10, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves were hot, resulting in a still-tight Western Conference with two games to play.

Edwards poured in 44 points Thursday night, including 18 in the third to spark a 52-point quarter by Minnesota against Memphis.

The result was a 141-125 Minnesota win between two teams hoping to avoid the Play-In Tournament, but if the playoffs started today these two teams would face each other in the 7/8 game.

The West sees the Warriors, Timberwolves and Grizzlies all tied at 47-33, sitting as the 6/7/8 seeds. The trio is just one game back of the Clippers and Nuggets, who are the 4/5 seeds, and every team has two games left to play.

This was Minnesota’s sixth win in its last seven games, and was also sparked by Julius Randle, who added 31 points and 10 rebounds.

Ja Morant led Memphis with 36 points, although what will make headlines is his new 3-point celebration: Pretending to throw a grenade into the crowd. Desmond Bane scored 28 and Jaren Jackson Jr. added 23 points.

