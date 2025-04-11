Watch Anthony Edwards score 44, Timberwolves put up 52 in third quarter, beat Grizzlies

Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves were hot, resulting in a still-tight Western Conference with two games to play.

Edwards poured in 44 points Thursday night, including 18 in the third to spark a 52-point quarter by Minnesota against Memphis.

Anthony Edwards answered the call in a PIVOTAL standings battle in Memphis!



🐜 44 PTS

🐜 5 REB

🐜 7 3PM



Timberwolves enter a 3-way tie with the Grizzlies and Warriors for West #6 🤯 pic.twitter.com/l9jNmuPTzS — NBA (@NBA) April 11, 2025

Ant is up to 44 PTS with 12 minutes to go...



Back-to-back 3PM, part of a 52-POINT THIRD QUARTER for the Timberwolves 🤯



4Q of MIN-MEM coming up on TNT! pic.twitter.com/QtVQR2lUAL — NBA (@NBA) April 11, 2025

The result was a 141-125 Minnesota win between two teams hoping to avoid the Play-In Tournament, but if the playoffs started today these two teams would face each other in the 7/8 game.

The West sees the Warriors, Timberwolves and Grizzlies all tied at 47-33, sitting as the 6/7/8 seeds. The trio is just one game back of the Clippers and Nuggets, who are the 4/5 seeds, and every team has two games left to play.

NBA STANDINGS UPDATE ‼️



▪️ IND, MIL (East #4, #5) win 6th straight

▪️ MIN enters 3-way tie for West #6



Download the NBA App for more: https://t.co/WAQ7n00Rjz pic.twitter.com/KRlORhqAAe — NBA (@NBA) April 11, 2025

This was Minnesota’s sixth win in its last seven games, and was also sparked by Julius Randle, who added 31 points and 10 rebounds.

Ja Morant led Memphis with 36 points, although what will make headlines is his new 3-point celebration: Pretending to throw a grenade into the crowd. Desmond Bane scored 28 and Jaren Jackson Jr. added 23 points.