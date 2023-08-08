Watch Stephen Curry jump on stage with Paramore to sing “Misery Business”

Stephen Curry is living his best life this summer.

A few weeks back, he won the American Century Championship golf tournament in Lake Tahoe with an eagle on the final hole. Monday night, he jumped on stage with Paramore and sang “Misery Business” along with them.

Steph with a surprise performance at the Paramore concert 😂🎤



pic.twitter.com/WEE30FlrEr — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 8, 2023

It’s good to be the king Stephen Curry.

This isn’t out of nowhere, Curry is a huge Paramore fan, to the point his wife Ayesha hired them to play at his 30th birthday party (back in 2018). But getting on stage with the band is a whole different level.