Sanderson Farms Championship - Round Two
Ben Griffin’s second-round 63 propels him into Sanderson Farms lead
The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America - Second Round
H. J. Kim maintains Ascendant LPGA lead as Lexi surges
GOLF: JUN 02 PGA - the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
After down ’23, Dahmen’s game ‘clicking’ after a little practice

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_lexithompsonint_231006.jpg
Thompson overcomes wind to finish round strong
nbc_golf_lpga_ascendantrd2lites_231006.jpg
Highlights: The Ascendant, Round 2
BFA_Justin_Fields.jpg
Bears, Fields deserve ‘all the credit’ in WSH win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Sanderson Farms Championship - Round Two
Ben Griffin’s second-round 63 propels him into Sanderson Farms lead
The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America - Second Round
H. J. Kim maintains Ascendant LPGA lead as Lexi surges
GOLF: JUN 02 PGA - the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
After down ’23, Dahmen’s game ‘clicking’ after a little practice

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_lexithompsonint_231006.jpg
Thompson overcomes wind to finish round strong
nbc_golf_lpga_ascendantrd2lites_231006.jpg
Highlights: The Ascendant, Round 2
BFA_Justin_Fields.jpg
Bears, Fields deserve ‘all the credit’ in WSH win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Terance Mann give weather forecast on Hawaii television

  
Published October 6, 2023 07:13 PM
EA7 Emporio Armani Milan v Segafredo Virtus Bologna - LBA Lega Basket Serie A Playoffs Final Game 5

MILAN, ITALY - JUNE 19: Terance Mann #14 of the LA Clippers looks on prior to the LBA Lega Basket Serie A Playoffs Final Game 5 match between EA7 Emporio Armani Olimpia Milano and Virtus Segafredo Bologna at Mediolanum Forum on June 19, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Giuseppe Cottini/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Terance Mann’s name has been swirling around the NBA rumor mill again recently for the same reason it did in July — would the Clippers include him as part of a trade package for James Harden?

How concerned is Mann? He didn’t look too worried when he hopped on a local television station to give the weather on Thursday night. Hat tip to Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points.

That was pretty damn good. And if you are a little confused, the Clippers are in Hawaii for training camp (as are the Jazz).

As for the trade rumors, it’s not that complex at its heart: If the Clippers are truly serious about needing to land James Harden this season, then dealing Mann should not stand in their way. However, if the Clippers are only open to getting Harden at clearance sale prices, then Mann is a quality wing Los Angeles should want to hold on to.

