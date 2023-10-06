Watch Terance Mann give weather forecast on Hawaii television

Terance Mann’s name has been swirling around the NBA rumor mill again recently for the same reason it did in July — would the Clippers include him as part of a trade package for James Harden?

How concerned is Mann? He didn’t look too worried when he hopped on a local television station to give the weather on Thursday night. Hat tip to Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points.

Clippers guard @terance_mann went live on the local news last night and gave the weather forecast. Safe to say he killed it and got to try some spam musubi after.



"I call myself 'One Take Jake.'" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2MMF4ZwiAp — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) October 6, 2023

That was pretty damn good. And if you are a little confused, the Clippers are in Hawaii for training camp (as are the Jazz).

As for the trade rumors, it’s not that complex at its heart: If the Clippers are truly serious about needing to land James Harden this season, then dealing Mann should not stand in their way. However, if the Clippers are only open to getting Harden at clearance sale prices, then Mann is a quality wing Los Angeles should want to hold on to.