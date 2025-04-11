Magic vs. Pacers Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 11

It’s Friday, April 11, and the Orlando Magic (40-40) and Indiana Pacers (49-31) are all set to square off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Magic are currently 18-21 on the road with a point differential of 0, while the Pacers have a 9-1 record in their last ten games at home. Orlando is 2-1 versus Indiana this season but they haven’t met since November.

Orlando has won four consecutive games and five of the past six in order to climb to 40-40 on the year. Indiana has won their last six games and seven of the last eight.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Magic vs. Pacers live today

Date: Friday, April 11, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis, IN

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Magic vs. Pacers

The latest odds as of Friday:

Odds: Magic (+203), Pacers (-248)

Spread: Pacers -6.5

Over/Under: 219 points

That gives the Magic an implied team point total of 108.43, and the Pacers 111.82.

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Magic vs. Pacers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Magic to cover and the Under:

“Indiana ruled out a few starters for this matchup, which was surprising, but teams are playing chess with their potential playoff matchups this time of year. This spot screams Orlando to me as underdogs with a lower-scoring matchup.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Magic & Pacers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Indiana Pacers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Indiana Pacers at -6.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 219.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Magic vs. Pacers on Friday

The Magic have won 7 straight matchups against Eastern Conference teams

The Under is 27-23 in the Magic’s matchups against Eastern Conference teams this season

The Magic have covered the Spread in 6 of their last 7 matchups against Eastern Conference teams

The Magic have covered in 4 of their last 5 road games

